Eleven Passengers Injured In Mishap As Bus Overturns In MP's Tikamgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), April 21 (IANS) At least eleven passengers were injured after a bus overturned in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, officials said, adding that it might be a case of a sudden loss of control by the driver.

The incident occurred between 8 and 8.15 a.m. when the vehicle was approaching Tikamgarh town from Indore. The accident took place about five km from the district headquarters, near a temple at a square where the driver could not maintain control over the steering wheel, causing the bus to overturn.

According to officials, the bus was carrying passengers along the established route connecting the commercial city of Indore with the district headquarters. Rescue teams reached the spot quickly and shifted all the injured individuals to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.

Hospital staff have been working continuously to treat the victims, providing necessary first aid and further care as required.

Police sources said that the majority of the passengers sustained only minor injuries, which were managed effectively at the facility. However, three passengers have suffered grievous head injuries and remain under active treatment. Their condition is being monitored closely by doctors.

No fatalities have been reported, and the focus remains on the well-being of those admitted, said the officials.

Investigators from the local police station have begun a detailed examination to establish the exact reason behind the accident.

The probe is looking into several aspects, including the condition of the vehicle, the prevailing circumstances at the square, and any other contributing factors that might have led to the driver losing control.

Officials have stated that the inquiry is in its early stages and more details will be shared once the facts are verified. They have also appealed for any eyewitnesses or additional information that could assist in clarifying the sequence of events.