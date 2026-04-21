Bigoceandata Launches Route Optimisation As Part Of Its Connected Maritime Operations Platform

MENAFN - Pressat)- BigOceanData today announced the launch of Route Optimisation, a new capability within the BigOceanData platform designed to help shipowners, operators and managers make better voyage decisions by connecting route planning with live operational visibility.

Built on ABB AbilityTM Vessel Routing technology, BigOceanData Route Optimisation combines weather-aware routing, vessel-specific performance logic and operational constraints in a single workflow. The service enables users to compare route options against priorities such as fuel efficiency, voyage time, cost, emissions and arrival planning.

The launch strengthens BigOceanData's broader maritime platform, which brings together Vessel Tracking, Route Optimisation and Maritime Intelligence to support more connected day-to-day decision-making across voyage planning and execution.

Designed for practical shipping operations, the service supports vessel-specific routing behaviour, route restrictions, safety thresholds and ship-to-shore workflows. By bringing these factors together in one platform, BigOceanData helps maritime teams move beyond static route planning and respond more effectively as operating conditions change. With fuel often representing the single largest voyage cost, Route Optimisation also helps operators manage carbon intensity and CII compliance as part of everyday voyage decisions, rather than as a separate reporting exercise.



“Voyage decisions are rarely driven by distance alone,” said Mark Hewish, Managing Director, BigOceanData.“Weather, vessel behaviour, commercial priorities and operational constraints all shape the best route. By bringing Route Optimisation into the BigOceanData platform, we are giving customers a more connected way to plan, evaluate and manage voyages with operational visibility built in.”

“ABB provides vessel routing technology that enables partners and clients to build solutions that support more informed voyage planning and operational decision-making,” said Osku Kälkäjä, Head of Digital Business, ABB Marine and Ports.“We are pleased to see BigOceanData bringing these capabilities into its platform as part of its broader offering to the maritime sector.”

Route Optimisation is now available as part of the BigOceanData maritime platform.

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About BigOceanData

BigOceanData is a maritime intelligence platform that helps shipowners, operators, managers and maritime organisations make faster, better-informed decisions across vessel tracking, route optimisation and maritime intelligence.

The platform processes around 24 million vessel position reports daily, tracking approximately 450,000 ships and monitoring activity across 4,500 ports worldwide. By bringing together live vessel visibility, weather-aware route optimisation and operational intelligence in one place, BigOceanData gives maritime teams a more connected workflow for day-to-day decision-making across passage planning, voyage execution, performance analysis and fleet oversight.