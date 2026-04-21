Wrapped Helps Tunstall Bring People-First Care Vision To Life

MENAFN - Pressat) Tunstall Healthcare has unveiled a new digital platform as part of a wider strategic shift to place people, rather than products, at the centre of its care offering.

Delivered in partnership with The Wrapped Brand Agency, the new B2B website marks a significant evolution in how Tunstall communicates its role in supporting independent living through technology-enabled care.

For decades, Tunstall has been known for its extensive portfolio of telecare products and services. The new platform supports the company's continued focus on outcomes, demonstrating how its solutions help people to live safely, confidently and independently, both at home and in group living environments.

This transformation extends beyond a single website. Alongside the B2B platform, Wrapped has supported Tunstall in developing a broader digital ecosystem, including a range of video content and supporting assets.

The new website has been designed around end-user needs, with a focus on intuitive journeys, clearer messaging and a more human, service-led narrative. It has also been optimised for modern search behaviours, including AI-driven discovery, ensuring Tunstall's offering is visible and accessible in an evolving digital landscape.

The project was delivered at pace, with the full platform designed, built and launched within a matter of weeks to align with key commercial milestones.

Tunstall's Managing Director, Mark Hindle, said:“Technology in care only matters if people can see how it fits into their lives. For a long time, the conversation has been dominated by devices and features. What we're doing now is reframing that – showing the role our services play in helping people stay independent, connected and in control.

“This platform is an important step in that direction. It allows us to communicate much more clearly, not just what we provide, but what it enables. That shift is fundamental to how we grow and how we support the next generation of care professionals and users.”

Becky Robinson, CEO and Performance Strategist at Wrapped, said:“This project wasn't about redesigning a website; it was about redefining how Tunstall shows up in the market. The focus continues to shift from what the technology does to what it means for people's lives.

“Our role was to bring that to life in a way that feels simple, human and clear, while still supporting a multi-audience proposition. It shows how digital platforms can play a strategic role in repositioning a brand, not just presenting it.”

The latest project builds on a long-standing partnership between Wrapped and Tunstall, supporting the organisation's continued evolution in a changing care landscape.

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About Tunstall Healthcare UK

Tunstall Healthcare is a global provider of technology-enabled care, helping people live safely and independently at home and in their communities. Through connected services and 24/7 support, Tunstall works with healthcare providers and partners to deliver solutions that improve wellbeing, support independence and provide reassurance to individuals and their families.

For more information, visit

About The Wrapped Brand Agency Ltd

Wrapped is a specialist brand and marketing agency working with forward-thinking organisations across regulated sectors including healthcare, fintech and property. Known for its audience-first, insight-led approach, Wrapped combines thoughtful creative with proven sector understanding to turn complex challenges into clear, impactful communications that build trust, meet compliance requirements, and drive meaningful change.



For more information, contact

Mark Robinson

Phone: 01904 727800

Email: [email protected]

Or visit

The Pallion

Whinchat Hall

Skipwith Road

Escrick

York, YO19 6EJ