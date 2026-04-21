SUSE Launches SUSE AI Factory With NVIDIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-Validated Blueprints and Seamless GitOps-Driven Workflows Help IT Leaders Quickly and Securely Build, Deploy and Scale Mission-Critical AI from the Data Center to the Edge

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSECON 2026 - SUSE ®, a global leader of enterprise open source solutions, today announced SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA. Built with SUSE AI and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, this unified software stack for enterprise AI is designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between local development and scalable enterprise production. Operating as a turnkey digital factory producing enterprise-grade AI capabilities, this solution empowers enterprises by giving them the tools to assemble, deploy, manage, and govern AI applications consistently and at scale across any footprint, from the tactical edge to the core datacenter to the public cloud.

According to an IDC FutureScape,“By 2028 60% of Global 2000 enterprises will operate AI factories as core AI infrastructure, and forward-looking governments will emulate, enabling AI deployment five times faster than those without.” 1.

Purpose-built to address strict global mandates for digital sovereignty, SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA gives organizations the ability to use NVIDIA's latest AI technology while keeping sensitive logic and proprietary data protected within their private infrastructure. These technologies include NVIDIA NIM microservices, open Nemotron models, NVIDIA NeMo for building and managing agents, NVIDIA Run:ai for GPU orchestration, NVIDIA Kubernetes Operators, the NVIDIA OpenShell secure runtime for agents and NVIDIA NemoClaw, which make use of SUSE's K3s technology, providing a reference stack for deploying more secure autonomous AI agents.

“AI developers, users and operations teams are in a catch-22 with AI, they want to innovate quickly but must secure these types of workloads, agents and processes, to ensure full auditability before fully running them in production,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer at SUSE.“SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA gives them a one-stop solution for end-to-end stability, security and sovereignty, while benefitting from today's and future AI innovation.”

“Enterprise adoption of AI is accelerating, creating demand for infrastructure that ensures data control and governance for regulated workloads,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA.“Our collaboration with SUSE addresses this requirement by delivering an open, full-stack AI Factory built on a foundation of security and sovereignty.”

Production-Ready AI, Without Added Complexity

SUSE AI Factory is an automated, full-software-stack that standardizes how AI applications are deployed and run. Users can build and test applications in a sandbox environment, while platform teams manage deployment through either a unified Rancher-based interface or automated GitOps workflows for management at scale. This approach reduces setup time and allows teams to move from concept to production faster, reducing operational overhead and removing the need to manage disparate tools.

SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA is designed to meet the core requirements of Enterprise AI with the following:



Prescriptive, Turnkey Blueprints: The platform abstracts the complexity of the end-to-end stack by providing pre-validated and tightly integrated architectural blueprints for common use cases and workloads. Enterprises can build upon these blueprints, layering both NVIDIA and SUSE components into bespoke workloads, accelerating time to value.

Zero-Trust Security & Observability: SUSE extends the inherent value of SUSE AI and its underlying SUSE Rancher Prime and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server runtime directly to AI workloads built on NVIDIA technology. By wrapping NVIDIA deployments in zero-trust guardrails and governance frameworks, the platform ensures the underlying AI infrastructure remains stable, highly predictable, and hardened against emerging risks.

Deployment & Lifecycle Simplicity: A unified user experience simplifies deployment and management of AI workloads, regardless of where they're deployed and at what scale, from local developer workstations to air-gapped edge clusters. Sovereignty & Unified Support: Organizations maintain complete control over their physical infrastructure, data, and models to meet rigorous regulatory mandates such as the EU AI Act. To ensure a frictionless enterprise experience, SUSE provides a single point of accountability across the full stack, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise components.

"Businesses are ready to use AI, but they need confidence that their data remains under control," said Udo Würtz, Chief Technology Officer at Fsas Technologies Europe - a Fujitsu company. "As a launch partner, SUSE AI Factory provides a stable, prescriptive foundation to combine NVIDIA's unmatched computing power and AI platform with SUSE's secure, open source infrastructure. By easing the integration, the unified solution allows us to focus on applying Fujitsu's industry-leading expertise in delivering a sovereign, end-to-end solution that meets the strictest data governance standards."

Availability

A preview of SUSE AI Factory with NVIDIA will be demonstrated at SUSECON and is expected to be available later this year.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader of enterprise open source software. By transforming community innovations into secure, sovereign and AI-ready solutions, SUSE empowers customers to escape vendor lock-in and regain control of their IT destiny. Through industry-leading Linux, Kubernetes, Edge and AI infrastructure solutions, SUSE delivers the flexibility to innovate everywhere-from the data center to multi-cloud and out to the edge. Only SUSE also manages many Linux and Kubernetes distributions. At SUSE, Choice Happens because we prioritize community, interoperability and relentless innovation. Discover how we power mission-critical resilience at .



1.Source: IDC FutureScape: Worldwide AI and Automation 2026 Predictions, Doc # US53858125, October 2025.

Media Contact:

Rachel Romoff

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