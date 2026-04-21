Justin Timberlake Revisits Young Justin Bieber, Shares Recent Clip Of Him Singing 'Cry Me A River'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Prince of pop Justin Timberlake has shared a throwback video of Justin Bieber from his younger days when he first met him, along with a recent clip of the“Baby” hitmaker crooning his track“Cry Me a River.”

A "proud" Timberlake took to Instagram, where he first shared a video of a young Bieber meeting the "Sexy Back" hitmaker. In the second slide, he shared a much recent clip of the 32-year-old sitting in a studio with an old video of him playing in the background.

In the clip, Bieber is heard saying: "You know, I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents, but I remember this like it was yesterday. The guitar was out of tune."

He and his younger self on the screen behind him are heard singing "Cry Me A River" by Timberlake.

For the caption, Timberlake wrote: "I know this has been a long road. And I know it's not always a smooth ride. I'm proud of you - and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber"

Labelled as one of the prolific figures in contemporary popular music, Bieber shot to popularity in the 2000s with My World. Tagged as a teen idol, his debut studio album, My World 2.0, topped the US Billboard 200, making him the youngest solo male to do so in 47 years.

His second album, Under the Mistletoe, became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut atop the chart. The 32-year-old singer became the first artist in Billboard charts history to have five US number-one albums by the age of 18.

Talking about Timberlake, the 45-year-old singer-actor has been feted with several honours including ten Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Brit Awards among many others.

His song "Cry Me a River" came out in 2002 and was reportedly inspired by his former flame Britney Spears. The track traces the story of a brokenhearted man who moves on from his past.