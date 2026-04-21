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Rebecca Yarros, Debbie Gibson, And Sarah Shahi Are Among The Winners Of The Inaugural Astra Book Awards
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Astra Awards Announce Winners for the Inaugural Astra Book Awards
“Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros Wins Book of the Year
The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced the winners of the inaugural Astra Book Awards, celebrating excellence in literature across a wide range of genres. Hosted by Elyssa Phillips, the ceremony streamed virtually on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel, bringing together authors and audiences from across the globe.
Originally planned as an in-person event in Los Angeles, the Astra Book Awards transitioned to a virtual format to better accommodate nominees residing across the United States and internationally. The digital ceremony provided an inclusive platform to honor this year's exceptional literary achievements. You can watch the full ceremony by visiting the official Astra Awards YouTube Channel.
The evening's top honor, Book of the Year, was awarded to Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros.
2026 Astra Book Awards Winners & Nominees
Best Celebrity Book
Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself – David Archuleta
Winner: Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music – Debbie Gibson
Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! – Liza Minnelli
You with the Sad Eyes – Christina Applegate
Best Children's Book
Winner: I'm So Happy You're Here: A Celebration of Library Joy – Mychal Threets
I Am Rebel – Ross Montgomery
The Dawn of Adonis – Phil Earle
X Marks the Haunt – Lindsay Currie
Best Comic Book
Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 – Deniz Camp & Javier Rodríguez
Winner: Absolute Wonder Woman #1 – Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire & Becca Carey
The Power Fantasy #1 – Kieron Gillen
Ultimate Endgame #1 – Deniz Camp
Best Debut Book
Lenswoman in Love – Kim Gottlieb-Walker
Of the Holy Trinity – Dani Len
One Fall – Joe Maldonado
Winner: The Best Man: Unfinished Business – Malcolm D. Lee with Jayne Allen
Best Fantasy Book
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil – V. E. Schwab
Katabasis – Rebecca F. Kuang
Winner: The Midnight Carousel – Fiza Saeed McLynn
The Way of Lucherium – Christopher J. Rziha
Best Fiction Book
My Friends – Fredrik Backman
Winner: Something in the Water – Phyllis R. Dixon
The Capricious Nature of Being – Richard Plinke
Your Tomorrow Was Today – Oyindamola Dosunmu
Best Historical Fiction Book
Winner: Atmosphere – Taylor Jenkins Reid
Cleopatra – Saara El-Arifi
Great Big Beautiful Life – Emily Henry
The Luckiest Fool on Earth – Phillip S Roberts
Best Horror Book
Winner: Dollface – Lindy Ryan
Play Nice – Rachel Harrison
The Bewitching – Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls – Grady Hendrix
Best Humor Book
Adult Braces – Lindy West
A Little Trickerie – Rosanna Pike
Winner: That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You – Elyse Myers
Vera, or Faith – Gary Shteyngart
Best LGBTQ+ Book
A Lady for All Seasons – TJ Alexander
And So It Was for Mary – Aaron Denius
Black Flame – Gretchen Welker-Martin
Winner: The Shots You Take – Rachel Reid
Best Memoir
Awakenings in Real Life – Dan Cohen
Winner: Life Is Lifey: The A to Z's of Navigating Life's Messy Middle – Sarah Shahi
My Good Life – Gregory M Lee
The House of My Mother – Shari Franke
Best Mystery & Thriller Book
Winner: Dear Debbie – Freida McFadden
My Husband's Wife – Alice Feeney
Not Quite Dead Yet – Holly Jackson
Strange Buildings – Ukatu
Best Romance Book
Anne of Avenue A – Audrey Bellezza
How Freaking Romantic – Emily Harding
Reasons to Be Loved by You – Hannah Brown
Winner: Too Good to Be True – Prajakta Koli
Best Romantasy Book
Winner: Alchemised – SenLinYu
Brimstone – Callie Hart
Devour the Snake – Nikki St. Crowe
Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros
Best Science Fiction Book
Shroud – Adrian Tchaikovsky
The Book of Lost Hours – Hayley Gelfuso
The Compound – Aisling Rawle
Winner: When the Moon Hits Your Eye – John Scalzi
Best Young Adult Book
Fake Skating – Lynn Painter
Sunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne Collins
This Ain't Our First Rodeo – Liara Tamani
Winner: We Fell Apart – E. Lockhart
Book of the Year
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
The Astra Book Awards mark the Hollywood Creative Alliance's continued expansion into new areas of storytelling, building on its established presence in film, television, and podcasting. With a growing and diverse membership of critics, journalists, and industry professionals, the organization remains committed to recognizing excellence across all forms of entertainment.
For more information, visit AstraBookAwards and join the conversation using #AstraBookAwards.
Media Contact:
Astra Awards Office
...
“Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros Wins Book of the Year
The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced the winners of the inaugural Astra Book Awards, celebrating excellence in literature across a wide range of genres. Hosted by Elyssa Phillips, the ceremony streamed virtually on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel, bringing together authors and audiences from across the globe.
Originally planned as an in-person event in Los Angeles, the Astra Book Awards transitioned to a virtual format to better accommodate nominees residing across the United States and internationally. The digital ceremony provided an inclusive platform to honor this year's exceptional literary achievements. You can watch the full ceremony by visiting the official Astra Awards YouTube Channel.
The evening's top honor, Book of the Year, was awarded to Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros.
2026 Astra Book Awards Winners & Nominees
Best Celebrity Book
Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself – David Archuleta
Winner: Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music – Debbie Gibson
Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! – Liza Minnelli
You with the Sad Eyes – Christina Applegate
Best Children's Book
Winner: I'm So Happy You're Here: A Celebration of Library Joy – Mychal Threets
I Am Rebel – Ross Montgomery
The Dawn of Adonis – Phil Earle
X Marks the Haunt – Lindsay Currie
Best Comic Book
Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 – Deniz Camp & Javier Rodríguez
Winner: Absolute Wonder Woman #1 – Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire & Becca Carey
The Power Fantasy #1 – Kieron Gillen
Ultimate Endgame #1 – Deniz Camp
Best Debut Book
Lenswoman in Love – Kim Gottlieb-Walker
Of the Holy Trinity – Dani Len
One Fall – Joe Maldonado
Winner: The Best Man: Unfinished Business – Malcolm D. Lee with Jayne Allen
Best Fantasy Book
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil – V. E. Schwab
Katabasis – Rebecca F. Kuang
Winner: The Midnight Carousel – Fiza Saeed McLynn
The Way of Lucherium – Christopher J. Rziha
Best Fiction Book
My Friends – Fredrik Backman
Winner: Something in the Water – Phyllis R. Dixon
The Capricious Nature of Being – Richard Plinke
Your Tomorrow Was Today – Oyindamola Dosunmu
Best Historical Fiction Book
Winner: Atmosphere – Taylor Jenkins Reid
Cleopatra – Saara El-Arifi
Great Big Beautiful Life – Emily Henry
The Luckiest Fool on Earth – Phillip S Roberts
Best Horror Book
Winner: Dollface – Lindy Ryan
Play Nice – Rachel Harrison
The Bewitching – Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls – Grady Hendrix
Best Humor Book
Adult Braces – Lindy West
A Little Trickerie – Rosanna Pike
Winner: That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You – Elyse Myers
Vera, or Faith – Gary Shteyngart
Best LGBTQ+ Book
A Lady for All Seasons – TJ Alexander
And So It Was for Mary – Aaron Denius
Black Flame – Gretchen Welker-Martin
Winner: The Shots You Take – Rachel Reid
Best Memoir
Awakenings in Real Life – Dan Cohen
Winner: Life Is Lifey: The A to Z's of Navigating Life's Messy Middle – Sarah Shahi
My Good Life – Gregory M Lee
The House of My Mother – Shari Franke
Best Mystery & Thriller Book
Winner: Dear Debbie – Freida McFadden
My Husband's Wife – Alice Feeney
Not Quite Dead Yet – Holly Jackson
Strange Buildings – Ukatu
Best Romance Book
Anne of Avenue A – Audrey Bellezza
How Freaking Romantic – Emily Harding
Reasons to Be Loved by You – Hannah Brown
Winner: Too Good to Be True – Prajakta Koli
Best Romantasy Book
Winner: Alchemised – SenLinYu
Brimstone – Callie Hart
Devour the Snake – Nikki St. Crowe
Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros
Best Science Fiction Book
Shroud – Adrian Tchaikovsky
The Book of Lost Hours – Hayley Gelfuso
The Compound – Aisling Rawle
Winner: When the Moon Hits Your Eye – John Scalzi
Best Young Adult Book
Fake Skating – Lynn Painter
Sunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne Collins
This Ain't Our First Rodeo – Liara Tamani
Winner: We Fell Apart – E. Lockhart
Book of the Year
Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
The Astra Book Awards mark the Hollywood Creative Alliance's continued expansion into new areas of storytelling, building on its established presence in film, television, and podcasting. With a growing and diverse membership of critics, journalists, and industry professionals, the organization remains committed to recognizing excellence across all forms of entertainment.
For more information, visit AstraBookAwards and join the conversation using #AstraBookAwards.
Media Contact:
Astra Awards Office
...
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