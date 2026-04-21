Venezuela Launches National Rally Against US Sanctions

MENAFN - IANS) Caracas, April 21 (IANS) A nationwide mobilisation against US sanctions continued in Venezuela, with National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez leading a rally calling for political and social unity.

"We have to put an end to the sanctions," Rodriguez said at Cerro El Gallo in San Felix, where the rally took place on Monday (local time). He said the campaign aims to build consensus and push for the lifting of economic sanctions, urging Venezuelans to set aside differences and focus on shared interests.

The mobilisation is part of a national rally launched on April 19 by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, with events held in several states, including Zulia, Tachira and Amazonas, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the launch event in Zulia state, Delcy Rodriguez said Venezuela must overcome US sanctions, adding that millions of children born during nearly a decade of economic restrictions have faced limited access to basic social and economic conditions.

The nationwide campaign includes marches and public events across the country and is scheduled to conclude in Caracas on May 1.

Meanwhile, last month, the United States removed sanctions on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Rodriguez had been removed from its sanctions list, without providing further details on the decision.

In a post on social media platform X, Rodriguez welcomed the move as a positive step toward normalising and strengthening bilateral relations. She expressed hope that additional sanctions on Venezuela could be lifted to support economic development and cooperation.

Rodriguez previously served as vice president under President Nicolas Maduro and was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 as part of measures targeting members of his government.

On January 3, US military forces launched a large-scale operation against Venezuela and forcibly seized Maduro and his wife before transporting them to New York. Rodriguez subsequently assumed the role of acting president, and Washington has since engaged with her administration.

US-Venezuela relations have long been strained. In recent months, the United States has eased certain restrictions, particularly in the energy sector. Venezuela holds some of the world's largest proven oil reserves and remains an important player in the global energy landscape.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Caracas resumed operations after being closed for seven years.