Ukrainian Drone Forces Hit Russian Tor-M2KM System, S-350 Radar
On the Zaporizhzhia axis, operators of the 414th Magyar's Birds Brigade hit the 50N6E radar, which is part of the S-350 system.
The S-350 Vityaz is a next-generation medium-range Russian air defense system. Its radar can detect targets at distances of up to 60 km and altitudes of up to 25 km, while simultaneously tracking dozens of objects. It is considered a valuable and scarce component of Russia's air defenses.Read also: Intelligence shows how two large Russian landing ships were hit in Crimea
Near Melitopol, operators of the 1st Separate Center struck a Tor-M2KM system – an autonomous combat module of the Tor family of surface-to-air missile systems. It is designed to provide air defense for naval groupings and can also be deployed as a mobile air defense element on various platforms.
The operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Center.
Photo: Allocer, wiki
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment