IMF Praises Jordan's Economic Measures, Sees Resilience Amid Regional Pressures

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Jihad Azour affirmed that Jordan has taken a package of measures to strengthen its ability to respond to economic challenges, amid expectations of being affected by rising prices due to tensions stemming from the war in the Middle East.

According to the Fund's official website, Azour explained during a press conference held at the IMF headquarters in Washington that reaching a staff-level agreement on the fifth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and the second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), reflects recognition of the "prudent" measures adopted by Jordan to safeguard its economy.

He pointed out that the most "prominent" of these measures include increasing maritime traffic and shipping activity through the Port of Aqaba, enhancing the Kingdom's readiness to deal with economic shocks, ensuring energy security, facilitating supply chains, maintaining liquidity in financial markets and providing targeted support to the groups most affected by the disruptions.

At the conclusion of the staff-level reviews, the IMF affirmed that the Jordanian economy entered the period of the war in the Middle East with strong momentum and continues to demonstrate resilience, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It noted that the repercussions of the war are casting a shadow over short-term prospects, particularly through energy markets and the tourism sector, with growth expected to slow in 2026.

The Fund projected Jordan's economy to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2026, rising to 3.1 per cent next year, while it revised down its growth forecast for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region to 1.4 per cent for the current year.