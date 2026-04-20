PEPFAR Data Release
The report covers the period of July 1, 2025 – September 30, 2025, representing a transition-year baseline, including the absorption of USAID PEPFAR programming to the Department of State, and does not reflect the historic investments made through the America First Global Health Strategy. Below are the facts:
Anti-Retroviral Treatment
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U.S. Government-supported programs provided anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment for 20.6 million people living with HIV in more than 50 countries, stable from FY 2024 Q4.
Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women
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PEPFAR initiated 103,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women to start pre-exposure prophylaxis to protect them and their babies from HIV-more than doubling the 43,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women on pre-exposure prophylaxis just one year ago.
Declining Pediatric HIV Treatment Numbers Reflect Prevention Success
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The number of children on HIV treatment declined from 643,627 in 2022 to 508,703 in 2025-representing year-over-year declines of 7 percent, 7 percent, and 9 percent respectively-reflecting tremendous progress in reducing mother-to-child transmission consistent with historical trends.
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These declines are expected to continue, particularly with U.S. Government funding of Lenacapavir, which can further prevent mother-to-child transmission.
Declining HIV Positive Tests Demonstrate Epidemic Progress
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Positive HIV tests declined from 1,693,349 in 2022 to 1,136,488 in 2025 – representing year-over-year declines of 14 percent, 12 percent, and 11 percent respectively – reflecting progress in combating the HIV epidemic consistent with historical trends.
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This data does not reflect the impact of bilateral MOUs or the broader strategies being implemented under the America First Global Health Strategy.
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