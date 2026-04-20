PEPFAR Data Release

The report covers the period of July 1, 2025 – September 30, 2025, representing a transition-year baseline, including the absorption of USAID PEPFAR programming to the Department of State, and does not reflect the historic investments made through the America First Global Health Strategy. Below are the facts:

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