Enjoin Launches Technology-First Rebrand For Scalable Revenue Integrity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enjoin, a clinically intelligent revenue optimization platform for health systems, announced a refreshed brand identity reflecting continued investment in workflow-driven technology, advanced analytics, and clinical expertise aimed at improving payment accuracy, reducing denial risk, and uncovering high-impact revenue opportunities







Photo Courtesy of Enjoin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoin, a clinically intelligent revenue optimization platform partnering with hospitals and health systems across the United States, announced a refreshed brand identity, marking a new phase in the company's growth and market positioning. The rebrand reflects continued investment in workflow-driven technology and advanced analytics that identify, prioritize, and resolve high-impact revenue opportunities across the mid-revenue cycle.

Health systems across the country face persistent pressure from missed revenue opportunities, documentation gaps, and downstream claim denials. Enjoin's proprietary technology platform uses clinical intelligence to identify defensible financial opportunities worth millions of dollars annually for hospitals and health systems.

Enjoin's solutions address these challenges by deploying proprietary analytics to surface and prioritize high-value coding and documentation opportunities before claims are submitted, while supporting appropriate reimbursement after billing through denial prevention and audit support.

“As reimbursement becomes more complex and denials rise, the need for clinically defensible solutions has never been greater,” said Justin Schmidt, CEO of Enjoin.“Our work is anchored by technology that surfaces missed opportunities and is validated by clinicians who understand how care is actually delivered. Together, our clients are better positioned to achieve compliance, improve quality, and receive the reimbursement they deserve. Our goal is simple: right payment, first time, every time.”

Enjoin's model spans pre-bill chart review and clinical validation, denial defense and audit support, mid-revenue cycle staffing, and physician-led education and advisory services. Physician oversight functions as a clinical accuracy layer within the technology-enabled workflow rather than as a standalone review process, supporting more defensible outcomes and stronger provider alignment.

Powered by workflow-driven technology and physician-led clinical review, the model helps health systems identify high-value coding and documentation opportunities before claims are submitted and support appropriate reimbursement after billing. Pre-bill review, denial defense, and clinical education help reduce downstream denial risk and strengthen documentation quality.

“Technology can help surface opportunities, but meaningful change happens when physicians are engaged in the process,” added Dr. James Fee, President and Chief Medical Officer of Enjoin.“Our model brings together clinical knowledge, education, and data to help health systems improve documentation and financial accuracy in a sustainable way.”

The updated brand introduces a modern visual identity, refreshed messaging, and a redesigned digital experience. The rollout will continue across Enjoin's website, client communications, marketing materials, and conference presence throughout 2026.

About

Enjoin is a physician-directed revenue integrity and education platform headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company partners with hospitals and health systems across the United States to improve clinical documentation accuracy, reduce compliance risk, and support accurate reimbursement. Enjoin's services span pre-bill chart review, denial defense, mid-revenue cycle staffing, and physician-led education and advisory programs.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Kendall Stempel

Company: Enjoin

Company website:

Contact Email Address: ...

Nashville, TN 37215, US

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at