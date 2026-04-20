“Refreshing Fujian” Lights Up Global Landmarks, Inviting The World To Experience The“Fujian Lifestyle” Through Five Artistic Dimensions

MENAFN - GetNews) On April 15, 2026 (U.S. local time),“Refreshing Fujian” once again brought its distinctive charm to Times Square. At this“Crossroads of the World,” bustling with crowds, Fujian's cultural and tourism promotional video appeared on the iconic No. 10 digital screen. Through a concise 15-second narrative presented across five visual segments and delivered with an international storytelling style, it extended a warm invitation to global travelers:“Come to Refreshing Fujian, and breathe with its mountains and seas.”



















This showcase marks another upgrade in the global promotion of the“Refreshing Fujian” brand. The campaign utilized Times Square's visually striking corner wraparound screen, with the video broadcast 528 times daily over seven consecutive days. Compared to previous appearances, this creative execution not only leverages the architectural features of the folded display but also introduces a fresh narrative approach to present Fujian's extraordinary natural beauty and cultural richness to the world.

As the centerpiece of the campaign, the 15-second video connects the landscapes and cultural heritage of Fujian's nine cities and one district through five highly condensed themes:“INHERITER” highlights the depth of history and culture;“WONDER” unveils hidden natural wonders and the mysteries of intangible cultural heritage;“TOGETHER” portrays the harmony between people and nature, tradition and modernity;“BREATHER” conveys the sense of ease and vitality within Fujian's pristine ecological environment;“RESONATER” reflects the resonance between the human spirit and the rhythms of mountains and waters. These five dimensions not only showcase Fujian's unique natural landscapes but also delve into its profound cultural heritage. Concluding with the message“Welcome to China, Enjoy Fujian Life,” the video invites global audiences to immerse themselves in the relaxed and enriching experience of the“Fujian lifestyle.”

In recent years, Fujian's cultural and tourism sector has continued to strengthen its international outreach. Cultural icons such as the Hakka tulou, the Mazu belief system, and Quanzhou's floral hairpin tradition have successively appeared on the global stage, presenting a diverse and inclusive image to the world. With mountains and seas as its theme and rhythm as its medium,“Refreshing Fujian” once again performs a poetic symphony of“dream destinations” at the crossroads of the world.