Yesterday GT Vs MI, IPL 2026 Match Result: What Happened In Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Clash

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai Indians (MI) delivered a statement victory in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, crushing Gujarat Titans (GT) by 99 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (April 20). After struggling with four consecutive defeats, MI bounced back strongly, posting 199/5 and then bowling out the hosts for 100 in 15.5 overs.

| GT vs MI, IPL Highlights: Mumbai Indians thrash Gujarat Titans Tilak Varma's explosive knock turns the tide

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gil won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to exploit early conditions. However, the Mumbai Indians found their rhythm thanks to Tilak Varma 's sensational unbeaten 101 off just 45 balls. Coming in at a tricky phase, Tilak struggled initially with 19 off 22 balls but exploded after a pep talk from captain Hardik Pandya. He smashed 82 runs off the next 23 deliveries. His knock included 8 fours and 7 sixes that lit up the stadium.

| Tilak Varma smashes 45-ball century for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

Naman Dhir provided solid support with 45 off 32 balls, helping MI reach a competitive total. The innings featured a mix of steady accumulation and aggressive hitting, with Tilak's maiden IPL century standing out as the defining moment. Kagiso Rabada picked 3/33 for GT, but the bowling attack couldn't contain the middle-order fireworks.

MI's bowling masterclass dismantles GT

Chasing 200, the Gujarat Titans suffered a nightmare start. Jasprit Bumra, ending his wicket-less streak, struck with the first ball to dismiss Sai Sudharsan. Early breakthroughs followed as GT slumped to 40/3 inside the powerplay. The middle order offered little resistance, with Washington Sundar top-scoring with 26 off 17 balls and Shahrukh Khan adding 17 (13).

Ashwani Kumar stole the show with a brilliant 4/24 in four overs, while Mitchell Santner chipped in with 2/16. Allah Ghazanfar sealed the win by trapping Mohammed Siraj lbw. GT were all out for 100, marking one of their lowest totals in recent IPL seasons at home. The bowling unit executed yorkers and variations perfectly on a surface that assisted pacers and spinners alike.

Tilak Varma earned Player of the Match for his match-winning century, while Ashwani Kumar's bowling heroics proved decisive. The clash highlighted MI's potential when key players click and GT's rare home struggle.

Impact on IPL 2026 points table

With this result, the Mumbai Indians improved to 2 wins from 6 matches, climbing slightly in the standings to the seventh position with a positive NRR of +0.067. Gujarat Titans slipped to 3 wins and 3 losses from 6 games, seeing their NRR drop to -0.821, and they are currently placed sixth in the standings.