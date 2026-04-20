Antigua Barbuda Renaissance A Covenant With The People

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Special contributor

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) launched its manifesto, RENAISSANCE, on April 20, 2026, for the April 30 general elections, focused on – a covenant with the people!

“It is built on a record of delivery. It is shaped by a clear understanding of the difficult world around us. And it is driven by one central conviction: that our nation is ready to enter a new era of wider opportunity, deeper pride, stronger communities, and higher achievement,” adding,“ That new era is the Renaissance: A New Era of educational, social, economic and cultural development that will enhance the dignity of our people, enrich their lives, and ensure their place of respect in the international community of nations.” ABLP Manifesto, 2026.

The theme of the manifesto is RENAISSANCE: A new era for Antigua and Barbuda, “ offering strong leadership for these challenging times, big and strong ideas for the development of the nation, ” says Prime Minister Gaston Browne. “ The RENAISSANCE must be felt in the lives of ordinary people. It must bring a better life in every community. And that is the objective, ” as documented in the manifesto's 100 pages.

Our first commitments to the people

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party offers this manifesto not as a catalogue of abstract promises, but as a practical covenant with the people. It is grounded in delivery, strengthened by experience, and directed to the real concerns and future aspirations of households, workers, businesses and communities.

What the Renaissance means

This is not a slogan of vague change. It is a call to national renewal built on proven achievement and tested leadership. It means that Antigua and Barbuda is not starting over, and it is not standing still. It means that the nation has advanced under the ABLP and is now ready to move to a higher level of prosperity, dignity, opportunity, creativity and national confidence.

The Renaissance is about more than economics. It is about building a country that is wealthier, but also stronger in spirit; more modern, but also more grounded in identity; more prosperous, but also more just, more beautiful and more culturally self-assured.

It is about a nation whose people do not merely survive, but flourish. It is about a country in which jobs expand, education rises, communities strengthen, roads improve, water reaches homes, health care comes closer to the people, and the arts, sports, music and culture are elevated as part of national life.

The Renaissance is the next stage of Antigua and Barbuda's journey. It is the new era that this manifesto sets out to build. A Stronger Nation. A fairer future. A shared destiny.

The Renaissance is a national project of transformation and hope.

It is about building an Antigua and Barbuda that is economically stronger, socially fairer, environmentally more responsible, and fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future. It is about ensuring that growth creates real opportunity, that development strengthens communities, and that national progress is felt in the everyday lives of ordinary people.

This is the country we are determined to build: a country of better jobs, stronger infrastructure, wider educational opportunity, greater food security, deeper ownership, safer communities, affordable prices, and higher national confidence.

This is the Renaissance. This is the next great chapter in the story of Antigua and Barbuda. And this is the future to which the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party proudly commits itself.

A Broad National Movement for the Renaissance

“The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is a broad national movement, open to all who are prepared to work sincerely for the advancement of the nation. We do not believe that any citizen should be permanently defined by old political loyalties where the national interest now calls for wider unity and common purpose. For that reason, the candidates we present to the people reflect both continuity and renewal, experience and fresh energy, united in the cause of the Renaissance of Antigua and Barbuda.” ~ ABLP Manifesto 2026.

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