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"A woman relaxes inside a SaunaCloud custom infrared sauna, illuminated by integrated red light therapy and bathed in the warm glow of VantaWave® far-infrared panels."California-built carbon-blend panels hit the 7.9-micron therapeutic sweet spot at 190°F with sub-0.2 mG EMF - specs the company publishes alongside a new technical comparison guide breaking down every heater type on the market.

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif. - SaunaCloud®, the custom infrared sauna manufacturer behind 3,000+ residential and commercial installations, today announced the public launch of VantaWave®, a proprietary carbon-blend infrared heater technology designed and built entirely in its Diamond Springs, California facility. VantaWave is positioned as the first residential-grade infrared heater engineered to resolve the long-standing compromise between three competing variables: deep tissue penetration, comfortable session temperature, and electromagnetic emissions.

Alongside the launch, SaunaCloud published a full technical breakdown comparing VantaWave against every major infrared heater category - carbon panels, ceramic elements, and halogen quartz tubes - available now at .

THE PHYSICS PROBLEM MOST SAUNA BUYERS NEVER HEAR ABOUT

Every infrared heater is governed by Wien's Law: surface temperature dictates the wavelength of infrared a heater emits. Human tissue absorbs infrared most efficiently between 7 and 10 microns - a narrow window produced only by surfaces operating around 190–250°F. Most sauna heaters miss this window entirely.

Carbon panels, the budget-category default, typically run at 140–150°F. They emit in the 9–11 micron range but lack the radiant intensity to raise core body temperature efficiently - heating the air rather than the body. Ceramic elements solve for intensity by running at 350–400°F, but they are uncomfortably hot at the 6–12 inch distances typical of sauna seating, and they create concentrated hot spots rather than even coverage. Halogen quartz tubes, commonly marketed as "full spectrum," operate above 750°F and emit primarily at 4.4 microns - a wavelength that bears little resemblance to the 660–850 nanometer LED-based near-infrared used in actual red-light therapy.

HOW VANTAWAVE® WAS ENGINEERED

VantaWave panels were developed specifically to hit 7.9 microns - the wavelength at which water molecules in human tissue absorb infrared energy most efficiently - while maintaining a 190°F surface temperature that is sittable for 30+ minutes at close range. The heaters use a proprietary carbon-blend composite with an emissivity of 0.97, meaning 97 percent of electrical energy converts to radiant infrared. Standard carbon panels, by comparison, hover at 0.94–0.95.

Perhaps most significantly, VantaWave panels measure below 0.2 milligauss of EMF at the seated position with heaters at full power - roughly 15 times below the World Health Organization's 3 mG guideline for prolonged exposure, and 100 to 500 times below what typical imported sauna panels produce. The low-EMF performance is achieved through deliberate conductor geometry, shielding, and SaunaCloud's in-house CORE 5 power supply, which replaces the imported switching supplies that are the single most common failure point in infrared saunas.

"Every existing heater type forces the buyer into a compromise," said Christopher Kiggins, founder of SaunaCloud. "Ceramic is too harsh, carbon is too weak, halogen is a marketing story. We built VantaWave because we wanted to stop apologizing for a category we believe in."

SIDE-BY-SIDE: INFRARED HEATER TECHNOLOGIES

The following specifications are published in full and independently verifiable. SaunaCloud invites third-party EMF testing at the seated position under full-power conditions.

Surface Temperature

Carbon Panels: 140–150°F

Ceramic: 350–400°F

Halogen: 750°F+

VantaWave®: 190°F (tuned)

Peak Wavelength

Carbon Panels: 9–11 microns

Ceramic: 6–7 microns

Halogen: 4.4 microns

VantaWave®: 7.9 microns

Emissivity

Carbon Panels: 0.94–0.95 Ceramic: 0.99 Halogen: 0.90 VantaWave®: 0.97

EMF at Seated Position Carbon Panels: 3–30 mG Ceramic: 10–100 mG Halogen: 1–5 mG VantaWave®: < 0.2 mG

Origin Carbon Panels: Imported Ceramic: Imported Halogen: Imported VantaWave®: Built in-house (California)

Warranty

Carbon Panels: 1–3 years

Ceramic: 1–3 years

Halogen: 1–3 years

VantaWave®: 7 years

Source: SaunaCloud technical comparison guide, March 2026.

BUILT IN DIAMOND SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA

SaunaCloud is the only North American residential sauna manufacturer that designs and builds its own heaters, printed circuit boards, power supplies, Wi-Fi control systems, and red-light therapy integration in-house. VantaWave heaters ship with a 7-year warranty - more than double the 1–3 year industry norm - and are rated for 12+ sessions per day, enabling commercial placement in hotels, spas, and wellness centers. Existing VantaWave installations include properties operated by Marriott, The Westin, Montage Hotels, and Cavallo Point.

VantaWave is not sold separately, licensed, or wholesaled. The technology is available only as part of SaunaCloud's custom infrared sauna installations and the Atlas One model.

WHY THE COMPARISON GUIDE MATTERS

The accompanying technical guide - "Infrared Sauna Heater Comparison: Carbon vs Ceramic vs Halogen vs VantaWave® (2026)" - was written to give buyers the engineering literacy to cut through category marketing. It covers Wien's Law in plain language, the physics of emissivity and EMF, the inverse-square law as it applies to heater placement, and a head-to-head specification table across all four heater categories. The guide is authored by founder Christopher Kiggins, who has been designing custom infrared saunas since 2014 and has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, and USA Today.

Read the full guide:

Learn more about VantaWave®:

AVAILABILITY

VantaWave® heater technology is available now in all SaunaCloud custom infrared sauna installations and the Atlas One model. Free 3D renderings, electrical plans, and consultations are offered with no obligation. The SaunaCloud showroom is located at 6100 Enterprise Drive, Suite G, Diamond Springs, California.

ABOUT SAUNACLOUD®

SaunaCloud® designs and builds custom infrared saunas from its Diamond Springs, California facility. Founded in 2014, the company has completed more than 3,000 residential and commercial installations and maintains a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot. SaunaCloud is the only North American residential sauna manufacturer to design and produce its own infrared heaters, power electronics, control systems, and red-light therapy integration in-house. The company's work has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, and USA Today, and its saunas have been installed in properties operated by Tony Robbins, Marriott, The Westin, Cavallo Point, Montage Hotels, and the Lovell Health House.