Elder Law Guidance Opens New London, KY Office, Hosts Ribbon Cutting April 20

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"Exterior view of Elder Law Guidance's new office at 1370 S Laurel Rd Ste 1 in London, Kentucky, where the firm provides elder law, estate planning, and asset protection services to families throughout Laurel County."Elder Law Guidance has opened a new office in London, Kentucky, expanding access to elder law and asset protection services in Laurel County. The firm will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2026. Residents can now access local support for estate planning, Medicaid planning, and long-term care preparation.

Elder Law Guidance The Elder Law Practice of Scott E Collins, a Kentucky-based elder law and asset protection firm, has officially opened a new office in London, Kentucky, expanding access to legal services for families throughout Laurel County and surrounding communities. To mark the occasion, the firm will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM, welcoming community members, local leaders, and families.

The new office, located at 1370 S Laurel Rd Ste 1, London, KY 40744, reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to making legal services more accessible to individuals and families planning for the future. Elder Law Guidance provides support in areas including estate planning, Medicaid planning, long-term care planning, and asset protection strategies tailored to the needs of aging individuals and their loved ones.

Founded in 2015, Elder Law Guidance focuses on helping Kentucky families protect assets, prepare for long-term care, and navigate important legal and financial decisions with clarity. The expansion into London allows the firm to better serve the growing needs of the region with local, accessible guidance. The firm serves clients across Kentucky with a focus on elder law, Medicaid planning, estate planning, and asset protection strategies.

“We're proud to expand into London and serve families throughout Laurel County,” said Scott E. Collins, founding and lead attorney.“Our goal is to help individuals protect their assets, plan for long-term care, and navigate important decisions with clarity and confidence.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the new office and is open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the team, learn more about elder law services, and ask questions about planning for the future.

Elder Law Guidance understands that planning for long-term care and protecting assets can feel overwhelming. By opening a location in London, the firm aims to provide straightforward legal guidance close to home, helping families make informed decisions at every stage of life.

Appointments can be scheduled at any time, with availability designed to meet the needs of busy families. For more information about services or to book a consultation, visit or call 606-707-2399. The team is available 24/7 to assist with inquiries and scheduling.