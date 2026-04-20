Florida Memorial University Alumni Ricardo Dormevil To Host Book Signing Event
Dormevil's work delivers a powerful critique of the modern corporate system while offering a practical roadmap for individuals seeking financial independence, personal empowerment, and legacy-building opportunities beyond traditional employment.
The book examines systemic challenges such as layoffs, wage stagnation, burnout, and diminishing benefits, while providing actionable strategies for transitioning from corporate dependency to ownership, wealth creation, and generational impact.
“This book is about awakening,” said Dormevil.“It's about helping people recognize their value, reclaim control of their future, and build something that lasts beyond a paycheck.”
This book signing represents a full-circle moment for Dormevil as he returns to his alma mater to inspire students, alumni, and the South Florida community.
EVENT DETAILS
. Event: Book Signing & Author Meet-and-Greet
. Author: Ricardo Dormevil
. Date: April 23, 2026
. Time: 6:00 PM
. Location: Florida Memorial University Library
15800 NW 42nd Avenue
Miami Gardens, FL 33054
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, purchase signed copies, and engage in meaningful discussions on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and legacy building.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ricardo Dormevil is an entrepreneur, author, and thought leader dedicated to helping individuals break free from limiting systems and achieve long-term success through ownership and strategic thinking. As a graduate of Florida Memorial University, he remains committed to uplifting communities through education, mentorship, and empowerment.
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