Florida Memorial University Alumni Ricardo Dormevil To Host Book Signing Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ricardo Dormevil, a proud alumnus of Florida Memorial University, will host an official book signing event for his newly released book, "From Exploited Worker to Legacy Builder: Breaking Free From The Corporate Cult System," on Wednesday, April 23, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Florida Memorial University Library, located on the university's campus in Miami Gardens.

Dormevil's work delivers a powerful critique of the modern corporate system while offering a practical roadmap for individuals seeking financial independence, personal empowerment, and legacy-building opportunities beyond traditional employment.

The book examines systemic challenges such as layoffs, wage stagnation, burnout, and diminishing benefits, while providing actionable strategies for transitioning from corporate dependency to ownership, wealth creation, and generational impact.

“This book is about awakening,” said Dormevil.“It's about helping people recognize their value, reclaim control of their future, and build something that lasts beyond a paycheck.”

This book signing represents a full-circle moment for Dormevil as he returns to his alma mater to inspire students, alumni, and the South Florida community.

EVENT DETAILS

. Event: Book Signing & Author Meet-and-Greet

. Author: Ricardo Dormevil

. Date: April 23, 2026

. Time: 6:00 PM

. Location: Florida Memorial University Library

15800 NW 42nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, purchase signed copies, and engage in meaningful discussions on entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and legacy building.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ricardo Dormevil is an entrepreneur, author, and thought leader dedicated to helping individuals break free from limiting systems and achieve long-term success through ownership and strategic thinking. As a graduate of Florida Memorial University, he remains committed to uplifting communities through education, mentorship, and empowerment.