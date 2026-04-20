BVI Representative Office In Hong Kong Advances Financial Services Engagements In India

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The BVI Hong Kong Representative Office led a delegation to the Republic of India, engaging key stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to deepen financial services and regulatory dialogue between the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and India.

BVI-India cooperation continues to deepen across key institutional and industry channels.

Siobhan M. Flax, associate director of the BVI Hong Kong Office, led the engagements, accompanied by the director, Dr Ricardo Wheatley, and political and economic officers Ronn A. Grant and Kyla K. Forbes.

The meetings, held in Mumbai and New Delhi, focused on advancing the British Virgin Islands' engagement with India in financial services and strengthening cooperation with key stakeholders.

This engagement forms part of a continuing programme of structured outreach to India's financial services sector, building on sustained engagement undertaken in 2025, which strengthened institutional and industry linkages across key financial centres.

The 2026 engagements included discussions with the Reserve Bank of India, where associate director Flax, accompanied by Dr Wheatley, met with Shri P.S. Rawat, director, international department, and held constructive discussions. This was followed by participation in the Futures India Association (FIA) Forum in Mumbai at the National Stock Exchange of India, where engagement with industry stakeholders provided insights into market developments. Meetings were also held with the central board of indirect taxes and customs (ministry of finance and corporate affairs) in New Delhi, focusing on bilateral cooperation.

The meetings concluded in Hong Kong with a courtesy visit by associate director Flax to the newly appointed Consul General of India to Hong Kong SAR, Rajesh N. Naik.

The government of the Virgin Islands, through the BVI Hong Kong Representative Office, is preparing for the inaugural BVI-India Financial Services Trade Mission and Roadshow 2026, scheduled for 24 to 31st August across Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City, and Bengaluru.

The Trade Mission aims to build on the government of the Virgin Islands' ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement with India's financial services sector and to deepen governmental and financial services cooperation, supporting India's continued growth.

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