Luminous Tiffany Window Poised To Net $2 Million At Auction

MENAFN - USA Art News) A rare Tiffany stained-glass window from a Connecticut church is heading to auction with a $2 million estimate - and Christie's says the work belongs to one of the scarcest motifs in Louis Comfort Tiffany's (1848–1933) decorative vocabulary.

The Boyd Family Memorial Window (The Falls), installed in 1899 at Second Congregational Church in Winsted, Connecticut, will be offered in Christie's design sale in June. Commissioned by Ellen Wright Boyd in memory of her parents, John and Emily Boyd, the window has remained in the church for 125 years. John Boyd was a former Secretary of State of Connecticut and a steel industrialist.

The sale is intended to support the church's mission and ministries. Christie's has said the waterfall imagery in the window is exceptionally uncommon in Tiffany's oeuvre, which helps explain the attention surrounding the work as it enters the market.

The window was restored in the 1990s after its lead came began to corrode, a reminder of how fragile these large-scale decorative works can be even when they have survived for more than a century. Second Congregational Church also holds two other Tiffany Studios decorations: Christ With Child, based on a description in the Gospel of Matthew, and a Tiffany mosaic honoring a deacon who served for two decades in the late 19th century.

The listing arrives amid a steady run of major Tiffany works changing hands in recent years. The Metropolitan Museum of Art acquired Garden Landscape in 2023, while Danner Memorial Window set a record for Tiffany Studios at Sotheby's in 2024, selling for $12.4 million. Christie's later sold Goddard Memorial Window for $4.2 million in 2025, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art recently installed Mountain Landscape after acquiring it from a church in San Antonio, Texas. Against that backdrop, the Winsted window underscores how Tiffany's most ambitious stained glass continues to move between sacred spaces, museums, and private collections.