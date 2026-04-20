2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference

MENAFN - 3BL) Theis an event supported by the Tire Industry Project (TIP), and is taking place on 8-10 December 2026 in Cambridge, England.

Building on the strong momentum of last year's edition, the 2026 conference will take place at Jesus College in the University of Cambridge, focusing exclusively on discussing scientific research and promoting actionable solutions in tire emissions.

Engage with experts as they address the critical challenges and opportunities in reducing tire and road wear emissions.

Learn about the latest research and its impact, including mitigation strategies on use-phase tire emissions.

2026 Tire Emissions Research

1. Tire and road emissions generation and characterization (particulates and constituents)

This section is expected to cover the following topics:

The levels of and types of emissions per kilometer/mile, including average emissions (emission factors) and considering influent factors (driving style, vehicle, road, climate, etc.) What do we know about potential particles of nanometer size from tires? What do we know about physical/chemical characteristics of tire emissions and TRWP in particular (e.g., density, size distribution)?

2. Environmental distribution and fate of tire emissions

This section is expected to cover the following topics:

Analytical methods for quantification of tire emissions in different environmental compartments. Sampling and modeling of tire emissions of distribution in different environmental compartments.

3. Behavior and impact of tire emissions on the environment (Environmental impact of tire emissions)

This section is expected to cover the following topics:

Transformation and interactions of TRWP, rubber, and associated additives in the environment. Measurement of TRWP leachates in environment. Ecotoxicity and mode of action of TRWP/Leachates/Transformation products.

4. Design alternatives

This section is expected to cover innovation and new approaches pertaining to the development and adoption of tire and vehicle design alternatives with the potential to reduce the generation and/or impact of tire emissions such as:

Tire designs. Alternative tire materials. Vehicle design. Vehicle mounted capture devices. Impacts of EV vs conventional internal combustion engine on tire emissions.

5. Civil engineering measures and environmental practices for mitigation of TRWP and chemicals

This section is expected to cover the following topics:

Roadside runoff and stormwater management technologies and practices. Vehicle capture device technologies and practices. Wastewater treatment technologies and practices. Road surface and compositional impacts. Street cleaning techniques and management practices. Analytical characterization of stormwater composition.

Be part of a science-based conference dedicated to discussing tire emissions research and addressing actionable solutions.

Collaborate and share insights with leading experts.

This independent conference is focused on collaboration and designed for scientists, regulators, NGOs, and academia who are actively pursuing science-based research and solutions relating to tire and road wear emissions.

Abstract submission is open for the 2026 Tire Emissions Research Conference!

Why submit an abstract?

Present your work on a global stage and give it more visibility. Connect with experts around the world who share your research interest. Contribute to promoting actionable solutions in tire and road wear emissions.

Deadline approaching: 11 May 2026

Click below to submit your abstract.