What Teens Told Researchers About AI For Homework-And How Parents Can Help

MENAFN - 3BL)By: Neil Mitchell

Teens are already using AI for homework. Research suggests they use it more responsibly when clear expectations are in place-yet many say they don't have them. To support learning instead of replacing it, parents can set simple, shared rules for research, writing and studying with AI.

In surveys and focus groups conducted by the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), nearly half of teens said they are using generative AI for academic work. But their feelings about it are mixed. Many teens say that convenience and speed are a big reason why they're reaching for AI, but they also worry about losing critical thinking skills, with concern significantly higher among teen girls (25% vs. 13%).

The study suggests that teens know there are tradeoffs with AI. But it also shows they're mostly trying to figure it out on their own, as administrators are still developing AI policies for schools: Only 37% of teen generative AI users surveyed said that their schools set very clear rules, and 57% say their parents have no rules about AI use.

Clarity on responsible use matters, especially as the use of generative AI becomes more common. Here's how parents can have meaningful AI conversations with teens about using AI for homework.

Using AI in research

AI can help you get started, but double-check the citations and sources it turns up.

In the FOSI study, many teens said AI helped them get into assignments quickly, especially if their schedule meant they had a late start. AI also helped them finish the assignment faster.

“AI can save time,” says Alanna Powers-O'Brien, research specialist at FOSI,“but students need to take the extra step of clicking through to those study sources.”

What parents can say:

“AI is an okay way to get started on your research, but make sure you click through to verify where the info came from.” What this looks like in homework:

Kick off the research process with AI, then look beyond AI to verify. That could mean reviewing cited sources, running a separate search beyond the AI overview or asking a teacher.

Using AI for writing assignments

AI can help you brainstorm, but it shouldn't replace your voice.

In FOSI's research, some teens shared that they had used AI to write full essays. But once they understood that they crossed a line, they changed how they used the technology.

“It uses words I would never use,” teens told researchers.

What parents can say:

“AI can help you get ideas going, but the final writing should be you.” What this looks like in homework:

Brainstorm the approach or dictate your first draft and use the generated transcript as a starting point. Read drafts out loud to make sure they make sense.

Using AI to study

AI can help you review what you learned, but it can't replace your notes.

In the FOSI study, teens gave mixed reviews to using AI to generate study guides.

“It probably depends on what prompts they're using,” Powers says.“But if they put in their exact class notes, it can generate something that's more helpful to their exact situation.”

What parents can say:

“Take your own notes in class, then retype those notes to use in AI prompts to generate your own flash cards, study guides or quizzes to test what you've learned.” What this looks like in homework:

AI can help turn notes into practice questions or review tools instead of replacing note-taking altogether.

AI for homework works best when it's treated more as a tool and less as a teacher, says Powers-O'Brien.

Parents don't need to understand every AI feature. They just need to help slow things down. A few clear expectations can give teens something they're already asking for: permission to learn, not just keep up.

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Should teens use AI for homework?

Students are already using AI for homework. The key question isn't whether they should use it, but how. Experts recommend treating AI as a support tool for brainstorming, research or review, not as a substitute for original thinking or final drafts. Clear expectations at home and school can help teens understand where the line is.

How is AI used in high school classrooms today?

AI in high school is commonly used for writing, research summaries, study guides and practice questions. Many schools are still developing AI policies, so students often experiment on their own. As classroom use expands, educators are working to clarify when AI is appropriate and when independent work is expected.

What are the biggest concerns teens have about AI for homework?

Teens say their top concern is losing critical thinking skills. In research from the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI), 19% identified this as their primary worry, with concern higher among girls. Many teens fear AI could become a shortcut that weakens their ability to think independently, even as they feel pressure to work faster.

What are the best strategies for ethical AI use in homework?

Practical guidelines for responsible AI use include:

For research: Use AI to get started, then verify information by checking cited material or going through original sources. For writing assignments: Brainstorm with AI, but ensure the final draft reflects your own voice and ideas. For studying: Take original notes first, then use AI to generate flash cards or practice questions. Experts recommend framing AI as a tool, not a teacher, and setting clear expectations before assignments begin.

How should parents talk to teens about AI and homework?

Begin by asking open questions:“How are you using AI for school?” or“What have you found helpful about AI?” From there, share your experience and start to talk about boundaries. This also can be a way to share your expectation that AI can be helpful for brainstorming or creating study tools, but not for the finished work. Framing AI as a tool that supports learning instead of one that replaces effort can help teens use it more responsibly.

For more tips and guidance from the experts, visit Parenting in a Digital World.

About the author:

Neil Mitchell is an online safety specialist. He has advised Verizon on online safety issues for 15+ years.

The author has been compensated by Verizon for this article.