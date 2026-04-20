Qatar Real Estate Forum Highlights Vision To Modernize Brokerage Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Officials in Qatar have outlined plans to transform the country's real estate brokerage sector, focusing on stronger regulation, digital innovation and improved professional standards.

The proposals were discussed during the second Real Estate Brokers' Forum in Doha, organized by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), which presented its vision for the future of the industry.

The authority said it aims to update legislation, enhance workforce capabilities and reinforce compliance with professional standards, as part of efforts to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli said the forum reflects the authority's commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships and maintaining open channels of communication with stakeholders.

He described real estate brokerage as a key pillar in regulating the market, noting its role in promoting transparency, building trust between parties and ensuring adherence to legal frameworks that protect rights and support a stable investment environment.

Al Obaidli added that recent reforms had delivered positive results, with the value of real estate sales rising by around 44% between 2024 and 2025. Transactions involving non-Qatari buyers also saw significant growth, surpassing 1,000 deals in 2025-more than double the previous year's total-highlighting increased investor confidence.

As part of its ongoing strategy, the authority announced plans to launch a competition recognizing top-performing brokers based on professional standards, compliance and contributions to market transparency.

The forum also served as a platform to discuss challenges facing the sector, including inconsistent professional standards and variations in pricing practices among brokers.

Officials highlighted the importance of digital transformation, particularly the development of the authority's real estate platform, which aims to provide accurate data on sales, leasing and mortgage activity. New tools such as an interactive map were also presented, offering a comprehensive visual overview of market trends and property distribution.

The event brought together industry specialists and stakeholders to exchange views and propose practical solutions, building on the inaugural forum held in March 2025.