Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc.


2026-04-20 10:06:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc.: Announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2026. As of March 31, 2025, closing cash totalled $72.1 million (and net cash of 65.3 million), up from closing cash of $67.2 million at the end of the previous quarter and closing cash of $40.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.52.

MENAFN20042026000212011056ID1111005899



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search