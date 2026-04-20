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Jaguar Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - Jaguar Mining Inc.: Announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2026. As of March 31, 2025, closing cash totalled $72.1 million (and net cash of 65.3 million), up from closing cash of $67.2 million at the end of the previous quarter and closing cash of $40.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Jaguar Mining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.52.
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