Bihar: Three Cops Injured As Mob Attacks Police Team During Raid In Jamui

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 20 (IANS) A police team in Bihar's Jamui district was allegedly attacked by local residents during a raid to arrest an absconding accused, leaving three personnel injured.

According to an official, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Monday when a police team reached Khairma village to apprehend Dhibu Yadav, who had been evading arrest in multiple criminal cases.

As the police team moved to arrest him near a brick kiln close to Khairma bridge, the accused, along with his family members and associates, allegedly attacked the police personnel.

During the assault, the attackers used sticks, clubs, bricks, and stones, resulting in injuries to two sub-inspectors and one constable.

Despite the attack, the police team managed to arrest the accused.

The injured officers have been identified as sub-inspectors Sunil Kumar Sah and Bikram Kumar, both posted at the Town police station, and constable Ranbir Kumar.

All three were admitted to the Sadar hospital for treatment, where they are currently under medical care.

The accused, Dhibu Yadav, has also been taken to the same hospital for a medical examination.

All injured individuals are being treated under the supervision of Dr Manish Kumar.

Police sources said several serious cases, including dacoity, robbery, and assault, are registered against Dhibu Yadav, including cases at the Railway Police Station.

He had been absconding for a long time before his arrest.

Following the incident, the police have initiated further investigation to identify and take action against those involved in the attack on the police team.

Earlier, on March 27, 2026, a government team conducting an electricity theft inspection was allegedly attacked by locals in Bakharaur village under the Sidhwalia police station area.

According to the police, the Electricity Department team, led by a junior electrical engineer, had reached the village following repeated complaints of power theft.

However, as soon as they began their inspection, they faced resistance from locals, which quickly escalated from verbal arguments into a violent confrontation.

The situation spiralled out of control when an angry mob allegedly assaulted the officials.

Several employees, including the junior engineer, were beaten, verbally abused, and even threatened with death.