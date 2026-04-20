Jordan, Iraq Discuss Transport Cooperation, Rail Link Prospect

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Enhancing cooperation in the transport sector to support common economic and trade interests were the focus of a meeting on Monday between Transport Minister Nidal Qatamin and Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Omer Al-Barzanji.Qatamin highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Iraq, describing them as longstanding and built on cooperation and integration across sectors, particularly transport as a key driver of trade, according to a Ministry of Transport press release.He stressed the need to advance frameworks for joint cooperation, including studying railway connectivity projects between the two countries, citing their role in improving supply chain efficiency and facilitating goods movement. He also underscored the importance of addressing obstacles facing truck traffic and simplifying related procedures.For his part, Al-Barzanji reaffirmed the close relations and alignment of visions on expanding cooperation, especially in transport and trade.He expressed Iraq's readiness to work with Jordan to facilitate transport and trade flows, including easing visa procedures and simplifying the movement of people and goods to support economic activity.The two sides sides agreed to maintain coordination among relevant authorities to implement joint projects that enhance economic integration and support sustainable development.