MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orange Auto Insurance, Inc., Subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc. Announces Formation of its Strategic Advisory Board

April 20, 2026 8:55 AM EDT | Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) ("HPN" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Orange Auto Insurance, Inc ("Orange"), a managing general agency focused on delivering technology-driven automobile insurance solutions, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, bringing together a group of experienced industry leaders to support the company's next phase of growth.

The Advisory Board will provide guidance on key areas including underwriting strategy, distribution, reinsurance, capital markets, regulatory engagement, and operational scale as Orange continues to expand its platform.

"We are excited to welcome this group of highly accomplished professionals to our Advisory Board," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange. "Each member brings deep expertise and a unique perspective that will help us refine our strategy, strengthen our execution, and build a durable, high-performing business."

Advisory Board Members Include:

Joe Jablonski [Cofounder and Chief Solutions Officer, Ocient]

Joe is a serial entrepreneur and is currently CSO and co-founder of Ocient, a company transforming large dataset analysis.

Mike Schnur [Partner, Tiger Risk]

Mike was a partner at Tiger Risk and spent his career advising insurance carriers on reinsurance strategy.

Norma Kassner [Plaintiff attorney and former Head of Legal, United Automobile Insurance Company]

Norma is an attorney and expert in Florida insurance law and PIP litigation. She led the legal defense team at United Auto for over 20 years.

Sean Harper [CEO, Kin]

Sean is the co-founder of Kin Insurance. Kin is a Florida domiciled reciprocal exchange reinventing homeowners' insurance.

Robert Anderson [Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Palm Specialty Insurance Company]

Rob is the chief actuary and risk officer at Palm Insurance. Rob is also a credentialed member of the Casualty Actuarial Society and is a delegate to the International Actuarial Association.

George Mellon [Professional Investor; Former Chairman, President and CEO, NASRA (North American Special Risks Association Inc.); Former Executive, HCC (Houston Casualty Corporation)]

George founded NASRA and later held senior leadership roles at HCC following its acquisition, bringing extensive experience in underwriting, insurance operations, and strategic growth within the industry.

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects Orange's commitment to pairing strong execution with experienced oversight as it scales its operations.

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a nonstandard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:

Kaitlin Profita

Email: ...

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

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Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.