Sensitivity Key In Reporting On Women's Issues, Says NCW Chairperson

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday said the media is not merely a tool for disseminating information but a powerful force that shapes societal mindsets, and must therefore exercise special sensitivity, responsibility, and accuracy while handling subjects related to women.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day workshop titled "Women, Media, and Technology", organised jointly by the National Commission for Women and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Government of Maharashtra.

Rahatkar noted that while women have made remarkable strides in fields such as science, technology, defence, administration, and entrepreneurship, significant challenges remain. In this context, she said, the role of the media becomes even more critical.

"While speed is important in the digital era, the credibility of news is far more vital. Fact-checking is essential to curb the spread of fake news and misinformation," she said.

Highlighting key pillars for ethical journalism on women's issues, Rahatkar stressed that protecting identity must be paramount. When reporting on crimes against women, the dignity and privacy of the victim must be the highest priority, and a victim's identity must never be disclosed, she said. On gender-sensitive reporting, she added that it is not optional but a professional responsibility for every journalist.

“Journalists must have accurate knowledge of laws concerning women to ensure reporting remains fact-based and legally sound. Media houses should respect the judicial process and avoid conducting 'media trials',” she said.

Rahatkar urged the media to look beyond reporting only criminal incidents. She encouraged journalists to frame women's issues through social, economic, and strategic lenses, ensuring that the voices of marginalised women reach the mainstream.

She acknowledged positive shifts in recent years, such as increased protection of victim identities, inclusion of more women experts in discussions, and consistent coverage of the POSH Act (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) and issues such as human trafficking.

The Chairperson emphasised the need to give greater visibility to women's success stories and their journeys of struggle.

“Such stories bring about positive social change and create role models for the new generation,” she said.