Refinery Catalysts Industry Forecast Report 2025-2035: $9.18 Bn Market Demand Fueled By Rising Need For Cleaner Fuels And Tightening Environmental Regulations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The refinery catalysts market is poised for growth, driven by the demand for cleaner fuels and stringent environmental regulations. Opportunities lie in expanding hydrotreating catalysts for low-sulfur fuel production and leveraging metallic catalysts for hydro-processing. Asia leads the market, with North America expected to grow rapidly.

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Application, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global refinery catalysts market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.90 billion in the current year to USD 9.18 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Refinery catalysts are chemical agents frequently utilized in petroleum refineries to improve refining process efficiency by accelerating chemical reactions that enhance product yields and facilitate the production of high-quality fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. These catalysts function in capacities such as cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, and hydrocracking, which assist in impurity removal, octane number enhancement, and the conversion of straight-chain hydrocarbons into branched forms that optimize fuel performance.

The role of refinery catalysts in transforming crude oil into valuable products, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuels, has driven increased demand for these catalysts in the oil refining sector. Moreover, several critical factors, such as the rising need for cleaner fuels and tightening environmental regulations globally, are significantly boosting catalyst demand.

As these catalysts promote the creation of low-sulfur and low-emission fuels by extracting sulfur, nitrogen, and metals from them, there is a growing need for hydrotreating catalysts. Additionally, advanced catalytic processes provide benefits by enhancing fuel quality, enabling the production of cleaner and superior fuels that meet international standards like Euro VI and IMO 2020. Considering these factors, the refinery catalysts market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia captures the majority share of the market. Furthermore, the market in North America is projected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. A key driver of this growth is the stringent environmental regulations set by agencies like the EPA in the United States, which mandate rigorous fuel quality standards, such as ultra-low sulfur diesel and gasoline, to mitigate emissions.

Refinery catalysts Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product

Based on type of ingredient, the global refinery catalysts market is segmented into chemical compounds, metallic, zeolites, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the zeolites segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is primarily driven by its function in refining processes and their widespread use in transforming heavy hydrocarbons into lighter products like gasoline and olefins.

Conversely, the metallic ingredient segment is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This increase can be attributed to its effectiveness in hydro-processing, which aids in the removal of sulfur and nitrogen while enhancing performance in reforming processes to elevate the octane rating of gasoline.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the global refinery catalysts market is segmented into catalytic reforming, FCC catalysts, hydrocracking catalysts, hydrotreating catalysts, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the FCC catalysts segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its critical role in refining processes and its capability to enhance the production of valuable products like gasoline and olefins.

On the other hand, the hydrotreating catalysts segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its role in the production of low-sulfur and ultra-low sulfur diesel in biofuels.

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Companies Featured



Albermarle

Arkema

ATEN CHEMICAL

Axen

BASF

Chevron

China Petroleum & Chemical

Clariant

DuPont

Evonik

Exxon Mobil

Haldor Topsoe

Honeywell

Johnson Mattey

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

WR Grace Zeolyst

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