Government Jobs 2026: Over 21,000 Govt Job Vacancies Announced Across India Apply Now

Over 21,000 government job vacancies are open across India, including teaching posts in Gujarat, lineman jobs in Punjab, SSC recruitment, PSU roles, and other opportunities for 10th pass to graduates.

The Gujarat government has announced a massive recruitment drive for primary schools. This is one of the biggest teaching vacancies of 2026. It's a fantastic opportunity for candidates who have cleared the TET.



Total Vacancies: 11,000+

Post: Vidya Sahayak (Primary Teacher)

Eligibility: El + TET-1 pass

Age Limit: Approx. 18-35 years (relaxation as per reservation)

Salary: ₹25,000 - ₹81,000

Application Last Date: 24 April 2026

Application Start Date: 15 April 2026 Official Website:

A big recruitment drive is on in Punjab's electricity department. This is a great government job opportunity for young people with an ITI qualification.



Total Vacancies: 3000

Post: Assistant Lineman (ALM)

Eligibility: 10th + ITI (Electrician/Wireman)

Age Limit: 18-37 years

Salary: ₹19,990/month

Application Last Date: 6 May 2026 Official Website:

For candidates preparing for government jobs, the SSC Phase-14 Recruitment 2026 is an excellent chance. The Staff Selection Commission has announced bumper vacancies for many posts, including Laboratory Attendant. The best part is that 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduates can all apply.



Total Vacancies: 3003

Post: Laboratory Attendant and various other posts

Eligibility: 10th/12th/Graduation (as per post)

Age Limit: Approx. 18-30 years (as per post, relaxation in reservation)

Salary: ₹18,000 to ₹34,800 (as per level)

Selection Process: Written Exam

Last Date: 4 May 2026

Application Start Date: 13 April 2026 Official Website:

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Candidates looking for a government job have a fantastic opportunity with the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institution Board. A notification for bumper recruitment for several posts, including Stenographer, has been released. What's special is that candidates from Commerce, Technical, and Management backgrounds can apply.



Total Vacancies: 2085

Post: Stenographer and various other posts

Eligibility: Com/B/BCA/MCA/BBA/MBA + O Level (Computer)

Age Limit: Approx. 18-40 years (relaxation as per reservation)

Salary: ₹25,620 to ₹1,77,500 per month

Application Start Date: 25 April 2026

Last Date: 15 May 2026

Selection Process: Written Exam / Skill Test (as per post) Official Website:

Here's a great chance for a government job in a power sector PSU company. This is a better option for candidates with a technical background.



Total Vacancies: 668

Post: Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil), Junior Officer Trainee, Junior Technician Trainee

Eligibility: Diploma in relevant trade (Engineering), ITI or Graduate

Age Limit: Approx. 18-27 years

Salary: ₹25,000-₹1,17,500 (PSU scale)

Application Start Date: 20 April 2026

Last Date: 11 May 2026 Official Website:

The Border Roads Organisation has opened recruitment for technical and non-technical posts. Get a stable job while serving the nation.



Total Vacancies: 899

Post: Multiple trades (Store Keeper Technical, Operator Excavating Machinery, Draughtsman, Hindi Typist, Electrician Post, etc.)

Eligibility: 10th / ITI / Experience

Age Limit: 18-27 years

Salary: ₹18,000-₹56,900 (as per level)

Last Date: As per notification in May Official Website:

A fantastic opportunity for a government job in the banking sector, especially for graduate candidates.



Total Vacancies: 1000

Post: LBO (Loan & Business Officer)

Eligibility: Graduation

Age Limit: 20-30 years

Salary: ₹36,000+ (Banking scale)

Last Date: Today (Apply immediately) Official Website:

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