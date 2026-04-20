Karnataka Liquor Price Hike: Government To Increase Prices Of Popular Economy Brands

In a move that is likely to further strain household budgets, the Karnataka government is set to increase liquor prices across the state. The proposed hike comes at a time when people are already grappling with rising living costs, including recent increases in water and electricity tariffs. The latest revision is expected to particularly impact commonly consumed liquor brands popular among the working class.

The revised prices are likely to come into effect from next week, with the government having already issued a draft notification outlining the proposed changes.

Why The Price Hike?

The state government is introducing a new taxation system aimed at boosting revenue, as announced in the recent budget. Under the revised framework, liquor taxes will be calculated based on alcohol content rather than existing criteria. As a result, economy and mass-market brands are expected to see a noticeable increase in prices.

Impact On Popular Liquor Brands

Consumers can expect an increase of approximately ₹10 to ₹25 for a 180 ml bottle across several widely consumed brands. The indicative revised prices are as follows:



Original Choice: Expected to rise from ₹95 to around ₹115

OT (Old Tavern): Likely to increase from ₹80 to ₹100

Raja Whisky: Set to go up from ₹70 to approximately ₹95 Haywards: Expected to increase from ₹100 to around ₹120

The final prices will be confirmed once the government issues the official notification.