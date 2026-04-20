Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Liquor Price Hike: Government To Increase Prices Of Popular Economy Brands

Karnataka Liquor Price Hike: Government To Increase Prices Of Popular Economy Brands


2026-04-20 07:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a move that is likely to further strain household budgets, the Karnataka government is set to increase liquor prices across the state. The proposed hike comes at a time when people are already grappling with rising living costs, including recent increases in water and electricity tariffs. The latest revision is expected to particularly impact commonly consumed liquor brands popular among the working class.

The revised prices are likely to come into effect from next week, with the government having already issued a draft notification outlining the proposed changes.

Why The Price Hike?

The state government is introducing a new taxation system aimed at boosting revenue, as announced in the recent budget. Under the revised framework, liquor taxes will be calculated based on alcohol content rather than existing criteria. As a result, economy and mass-market brands are expected to see a noticeable increase in prices.

Impact On Popular Liquor Brands

Consumers can expect an increase of approximately ₹10 to ₹25 for a 180 ml bottle across several widely consumed brands. The indicative revised prices are as follows:

  • Original Choice: Expected to rise from ₹95 to around ₹115 
  • OT (Old Tavern): Likely to increase from ₹80 to ₹100 
  • Raja Whisky: Set to go up from ₹70 to approximately ₹95 
  • Haywards: Expected to increase from ₹100 to around ₹120

The final prices will be confirmed once the government issues the official notification.

MENAFN20042026007385015968ID1111004492



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search