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Chinese Stocks End Monday in Green

Chinese Stocks End Monday in Green


2026-04-20 05:31:50
(MENAFN) Chinese equities closed broadly higher on Monday, as the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.76 percent to finish at 4,082.13 points, buoyed by strength in technology-linked sectors.

The Shenzhen Component Index mirrored the upward momentum, advancing 0.55 percent to settle at 14,966.75 points. Combined turnover across both exchanges reached 2.58 trillion yuan — approximately 375.63 billion U.S. dollars — surpassing Friday's 2.43 trillion yuan and signaling a pickup in investor activity.

Sector-wise, commercial aerospace, fiber optics, liquid cooling servers, and data center stocks emerged as the session's standout performers. Losses, meanwhile, were concentrated in education, salt lake lithium extraction, batteries, and property-related shares.

The ChiNext Index — which tracks China's Nasdaq-style growth enterprise board — edged marginally lower, shedding 0.02 percent to close at 3,677.58 points.

China's science and technology-focused STAR Composite Index bucked any broader softness, climbing 0.73 percent to end the session at 1,857.48 points, reflecting continued investor appetite for innovation-driven equities.

Monday's gains underscore a cautiously optimistic tone across Chinese markets, even as select cyclical and commodity-linked sectors faced renewed selling pressure.

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MENAFN

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