Kazakhstan Plans To Cut Emissions From Coal Power Plants

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to reduce pollutant emissions from coal-fired power plants by 34%, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The initiative is part of an national project on the development of coal-based generation, which includes the construction of new power plants and the modernization of existing facilities using advanced environmental technologies.

The program is expected to reduce the wear of key generation equipment and improve the reliability of the national power system.

The projects will introduce a set of“clean coal” technologies aimed at minimizing environmental impact. New power plants will operate under supercritical steam parameters, which will increase electricity generation efficiency, reduce coal consumption, and lower pollutant emissions.

In addition, modern gas cleaning systems will be installed, including electrostatic precipitators and fabric filters to capture dust and ash, selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, and desulfurization units to remove sulfur compounds from flue gases.

At the same time, existing coal-fired power plants will undergo phased modernization with the introduction of best available technologies.

The project was approved by the Government of Kazakhstan on March 24, 2026. It defines the country's energy security strategy through 2030. The project provides for the commissioning and modernization of 7.8 GW of generating capacity.