$62.31 Bn Automotive Cybersecurity Market, 2026-2040: Continental Stands Out With Its End-To-End Portfolio, Encompassing Secure Gateway Solutions Customized For Oems Like BMW And Ford

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Form, Type of Security, Type of Vehicle, Application, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.60 billion in current year to USD 62.31 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 17.39% during the forecast period, till 2040.

Automotive cybersecurity protection is essential as modern cars evolve into advanced "driving computers" equipped with autonomous driving capabilities, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. A comprehensive lifecycle approach, such as security by design, ensures robust defenses, complemented by adherence to industry standards like ISO / SAE 21434.



The automotive cybersecurity market is expanding rapidly due to vehicle digitization trends, including autonomous driving, electrification, and software-defined vehicles, which increase attack surfaces through telematics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and backend infrastructure. Further, rising threats, such as API vulnerabilities over Wi-Fi and 5G, underscore the demand for AI-powered defenses and collaborative industry efforts. Overall, considering the above-mentioned factors, the automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Key drivers propelling the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market include the rapid use of connected and autonomous vehicles, which integrate advanced features like over-the-air updates, V2X communication, and AI-driven systems. This exponentially expands the attack surface for cyber threats.

Stringent regulatory mandates, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29, compel original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to embed security throughout the vehicle lifecycle, driving demand for compliant solutions. Escalating cyber incidents targeting vehicle networks, coupled with rising consumer awareness of data privacy risks, further accelerate adoption. Additionally, the shift toward software-defined vehicles and electric architectures heightens vulnerability, spurring investments in advanced threat detection.

Key Challenges in Automotive Cybersecurity Market

The second-life EV battery market faces several key challenges that could impede widespread adoption. One of the primary challenges include the complexity of interconnected supply chains, which create multiple vulnerability entry points across diverse components and stakeholders. Increased connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks, and OTA updates vastly expands the attack surface, while escalating software complexity in software-defined and autonomous vehicles.

High implementation costs burden smaller manufacturers, along with a critical talent shortage for professionals skilled in automotive cybersecurity. Further, regulatory compliance with evolving standards like UNECE WP.29 adds operational complexity, alongside data privacy concerns from vast personal data collection and inadequate incident response planning.

Automotive Cybersecurity Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry

Emerging trends in the automotive cybersecurity industry are reshaping the sector amid the rise of software-defined vehicles and heightened threat intelligence and predictive analytics enable real-time anomaly detection and automated response, outpacing traditional rule-based systems.

Zero-trust architectures and secure-by-design principles gain traction, enforcing continuous verification across ECUs, V2X networks, and OTA update pipelines. Quantum-resistant cryptography addresses future-proofing against evolving computational threats, while blockchain integration enhances supply chain integrity and software provenance. Further, collaborative ecosystems, including OEM-supplier consortia and standards like ISO/SAE 21434 updates, accelerate adoption of composable security platforms tailored for Level 4/5 autonomy.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Lead the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

According to our analysis, in the current year, the automotive cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific captures the largest share. This is due to its dominant position in global vehicle production, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, where surging demand for connected cars, electric vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) amplifies cybersecurity needs.

This growth is further supported by government initiatives promoting intelligent transportation infrastructure, coupled with stringent regulations. Moreover, rapid 5G deployment, expansive semiconductor networks, and large-scale exports of software-defined vehicles further accelerates the adoption of cybersecurity.

Strategic Approaches for Capturing Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share



The automotive cybersecurity market features a dynamic competitive landscape including established automotive suppliers and specialized cybersecurity firms, both advancing innovation and regulatory compliance.

The firm "Continental" stands out with its end-to-end cybersecurity portfolio, encompassing intrusion detection and prevention systems alongside secure gateway solutions customized for OEMs like BMW and Ford.

Robert Bosch leverages its extensive vehicle electronics expertise to dominate cyber threat protection, embedding cryptographic security. Aptiv sets itself apart via advanced V2X security protocols and AI-powered threat detection, bolstering cybersecurity for connected and autonomous vehicles. Leading players, including Harman International and Karamba Security, prioritize multi-layered defense mechanisms amid stringent global regulations, while fostering collaborative ecosystems with semiconductor providers and cybersecurity software developers.

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Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

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