IPL 2026: Calling Prabhsimran, Priyansh Match-Winners Boosts Their Confidence, Says Shreyas Iyer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said calling openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya as 'match-winners' boosts their confidence and allows them to play with freedom in the IPL.

Both Prabhsimran and Priyansh have amassed 211 runs each in the ongoing season, as PBKS have maintained their position as the only unbeaten team in the competition.“We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days.

“We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don't have to resemble or copy anyone.

“When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so,” said Iyer on JioStar's 'Believe'.

Iyer also recalled the tactical gamble of turning to Shashank Singh against Sunrisers Hyderabad after they had a rollicking power-play.“After six overs, I straightaway asked for a timeout. Shashank Singh was running around at that time.

“You have to respect the attitude and characteristics he possesses, because when all the bowlers are being taken for runs, he comes to me directly and asks for an over, 'Give me an over, I think I can do something here.' I didn't respond to him at that time.

“Ricky came, started talking and asked who I was going to bowl next, and I said, 'I think I am going to go with Shashank.' Ricky said, 'You take your call, that's fine.' The way he bowled his first over, he gave just five or six runs, even though he didn't get a wicket. But, in the second over, he took two back-to-back wickets and the whole scenario changed,” he added.

On aiming to win the IPL trophy this year after finishing runners-up last year, Iyer explained how he's manifesting consistently to win the title with PBKS.“Whenever I play in any tournament, I play to win. For me, winning is everything; there is no substitute. Even if it doesn't happen, that is fine, I can accept it and move on.

“But whatever I do, whatever my efforts are for, it is for the trophy. I play to win. Whatever tournaments and opportunities come up next, I will definitely want to win them. For this year, the manifestation is to win the IPL.

“I just want to put it out there in the universe that I want to lift the trophy. There are going to be small steps to reach that stage. It will definitely take a team effort and everyone has to think in that direction; only then can you achieve that,” he concluded.