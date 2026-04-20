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Two Palestinians Wounded By Israeli Forces' Gunfire In The West Bank


2026-04-20 04:01:47
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two Palestinians were wounded by gunfire from the Israeli occupation forces on Sunday in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources said Israeli forces fired a barrage of live ammunition at a vehicle, wounding two Palestinians. Medical sources described one of the injuries as critical.

In a related development, Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian from the village of Azmut, east of the city of Nablus.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces raided the village and detained one person.

Cities, towns and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem witness daily raids and incursions by Israeli forces and settlers, often accompanied by clashes, arrests, and the use of live and rubber-coated bullets, and tear gas against Palestinians.

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Gulf Times

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