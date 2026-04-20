Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Birthday At Anna Canteen

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who turned 76 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with a visit to Anna Canteen to have breakfast with the poor.

Accompanied by his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, the Chief Minister visited the Anna Canteen at Patamata in Vijayawada to celebrate his birthday in a simple, humble manner amidst the poor, labourers, and the general public.

Beneficiaries at the Anna Canteen extended their birthday wishes to Chandrababu Naidu. The couple served breakfast while warmly greeting everyone present.

To mark Chief Minister Chandrababu's birthday, Nara Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh covering the entire one-day operational cost of all Anna Canteens across the state.

All 269 canteens in the state will offer free food to the beneficiaries on Monday.

Bhuvaneswari, who is Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods and Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust, handed over the cheque of Rs 76 lakh on Sunday.

The meals provided at Anna Canteens for just Rs 5 serve as a lifeline for the poor, auto-rickshaw drivers, manual labourers, and daily wage earners.

On an average 1,013 people partake of meals daily at each Anna Canteen. The operational cost for this amounts to Rs 26,250 per day.

Chief Minister Naidu recently said that 2.10 lakh people across the state are having their meals through the Anna Canteens every day. This entails a daily expenditure of over Rs 54 lakh.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneswari greeted her husband on his birthday.“They say every birth has a reason. Chandrababu garu was born for the Telugu people. More than the joy in birthday celebrations, he finds greater happiness in serving the people. I wish that Chandrababu garu shines with full enthusiasm, complete strength, and good health for the people he loves so much, for a full hundred years,” she posted on 'X'.

Naidu's only son and state Minister Nare Lokesh also took to 'X' to post his birthday greetings.“Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu garu - an inspiring leader I also have the privilege of calling Nanna,” wrote Lokesh, who was recently elevated as the national working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“With each passing year, your passion for public service only grows stronger; your experience and wisdom now blending seamlessly with a renewed energy to lead from the front,” wrote Lokesh.

“I feel fortunate to learn from you every single day - your clarity of thought, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the people continue to guide me. Wishing you continued good health, strength, and many more years of inspiring leadership,” he added.