403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Louisiana Shooting Leaves Eight Children Dead in Domestic Violence Case
(MENAFN) At least eight children were killed and several others injured in a shooting on Sunday in the US state of Louisiana, in what authorities described as a domestic violence-related incident.
Police in Shreveport said officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. local time following reports of a disturbance. Investigators said the suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, first shot a woman on Harrison Street before moving to a residence on West 79th Street, where the children were killed.
According to police, the victims ranged in age from 1 to 14 years old. Seven of the children were reportedly the suspect’s own, while the eighth was a family acquaintance.
Two women were seriously injured in the attack and are being treated in hospital. A teenager was also wounded but is expected to survive.
Authorities said the suspect later carjacked a man at gunpoint near Linwood Avenue and West 79th Street, triggering a police pursuit that crossed into neighboring Bossier Parish.
The chase ended in Bossier City, where gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect, who was ultimately killed at the scene.
The Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Preliminary findings suggest officers acted in line with department procedures.
Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said investigators believe the suspect was the only person who fired shots at the various locations involved in the incident.
Police in Shreveport said officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. local time following reports of a disturbance. Investigators said the suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, first shot a woman on Harrison Street before moving to a residence on West 79th Street, where the children were killed.
According to police, the victims ranged in age from 1 to 14 years old. Seven of the children were reportedly the suspect’s own, while the eighth was a family acquaintance.
Two women were seriously injured in the attack and are being treated in hospital. A teenager was also wounded but is expected to survive.
Authorities said the suspect later carjacked a man at gunpoint near Linwood Avenue and West 79th Street, triggering a police pursuit that crossed into neighboring Bossier Parish.
The chase ended in Bossier City, where gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect, who was ultimately killed at the scene.
The Louisiana State Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Preliminary findings suggest officers acted in line with department procedures.
Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said investigators believe the suspect was the only person who fired shots at the various locations involved in the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment