RUBIS: Composition Of The Supervisory Board

On 17 April 2026, Ronald Sämann, who joined Rubis' Supervisory Board following the 2024 Annual General Meeting for a three-year term, announced his decision to resign from the Board with effect from 5 May 2026 for personal reasons.

Marc-Olivier Laurent, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanks Ronald Sämann for his contribution to the Board's work, and for his loyalty as a long-term shareholder of the Company.

Ronald Sämann thanks the members of the Supervisory Board for the trust placed in him and for their constructive cooperation throughout the term of his office.