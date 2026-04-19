The Price Of 'My Own House': A Middle-Class Reality Check

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) For middle-class people, there is a dream that we spend our entire life savings trying to fulfill - and that dream is to own a house.

From childhood, we are taught that without a home of our own, there is neither peace, nor respect, nor freedom. Gradually, this idea becomes so deeply rooted in our minds that we begin to feel that the most essential thing for living is having our own house.

I often see people who, on the surface, are living a good life. Their children are studying in good educational institutions, and their household affairs are running smoothly, but somewhere in their hearts there remains a void. When asked, they often say that once they have their own house, peace will come.

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This idea of“peace” has become something we have linked only with the four walls of a house.

This thinking is no longer just a desire; it has become an emotional pressure. In our society, if someone does not own a house, they are considered incomplete. Unfortunately, even dignity and respect have been linked with owning a home.

When arranging marriages, the first question is whether the person has their own house or lives on rent. If the answer is yes, everyone feels satisfied; if not, the matter often ends there. In this way, a person's personality, character, and abilities are ignored, and judgment is made based on just one thing.

Under this pressure, many people suppress their desires. They sacrifice their happiness, their needs, and sometimes even a better future for their children, just so that one day they can say,“this is my own house.”

But in reality, many people become burdened with debt in this process. Bank loans, borrowing, and financial stress become part of their lives. Then the very house that should have been a place of peace becomes a source of worry.

If we pause and think, an important question arises: is owning a house really a guarantee of peace?

According to experts, for a stable life, a strong source of income, financial planning, and savings are essential. If a person spends most of their income only on building a house, they are left with neither emergency savings nor investment opportunities.

If the same money is invested in a business, used to learn a skill, or spent on quality education for children, it can not only increase income but also provide a stronger future.

In many developed societies, people live in rented homes all their lives and do not consider it a lack. For them, financial stability, mental peace, and quality of life are more important than simply owning a house.

This does not mean that owning a home is wrong. It is certainly a beautiful desire, and every person has the right to it. But when this desire turns into an obsession, and we sacrifice our peace, happiness, and relationships for it, then we need to stop and reflect.

In the end, there is a simple truth to understand:

A home is not made of bricks and walls; a home is made of the people who live in it. Love, peace, respect, and belonging are what truly make a home.

If these exist, even a rented house can feel like paradise. And if they are absent, even a palace can feel empty.

Perhaps we need to slightly change our thinking so that we do not just build houses, but also build a peaceful and prosperous life.

Note: This writing is based on the author's personal opinion, and the institution does not necessarily agree with it.