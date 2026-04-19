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Iran To Resume International Flights From Mashhad Airport On Monday

Iran To Resume International Flights From Mashhad Airport On Monday


2026-04-19 09:06:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran will resume international flights on Monday from Mashhad airport in the country's northeast, its civil aviation authority said.

"Permission to operate international passenger flights at Mashhad Airport has been issued, starting tomorrow," state TV said, quoting the Civil Aviation Organisation.

The organisation later said travellers can now "purchase tickets for international routes to and from Mashhad Airport," according to the official IRNA news agency.

Iranian airports have been closed since the outbreak of war with Israel and the United States on February 28.

The Civil Aviation Organisation had said earlier that it would start a phased reopening of Iran's airspace, beginning with transit flights, followed by operations from eastern airports.

Airports in Tehran -- Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports -- are expected to reopen in the third phase, with western airports resuming operations in the final phase.

MENAFN19042026000063011010ID1111001856



The Peninsula

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