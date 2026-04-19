Ananya Panday's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Co-Star Lakshya Is Special

Ananya Panday extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'Chand Mera Dil' co-actor Lakshya on Sunday. She shared behind-the-scenes footage from the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared a series of black and white photos from the sets of the upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil'. The photos depicted the chemistry between both actors, making the birthday wish truly special.

"Happy Birthday, Lakshya! The Aarav to this Chandni...Watching your journey was one thing...but sharing the screen with you now feels like seeing that same find its full moment. Stay exactly who you are... because that's your real khaasiyat (speciality)," wrote Ananya Panday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

'Chand Mera Dil' Teaser and Details

The makers of 'Chand Mera Dil' shared the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse at an intense love story with a darker turn. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The teaser of the film opens with the love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya. They were seen spending quality time with each other. With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense. The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn't enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

'Chand Mera Dil' is set to release in theatres on May 22. (ANI)

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