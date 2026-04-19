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German Shipping Industry Calls for Security Guarantees in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) German shipowners have urged the establishment of strong international security guarantees to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, amid conflicting statements and renewed tensions involving Iran, according to reports.
The Association of German Shipowners (VDR), based in Hamburg, said that current conditions make reliable passage through the strait uncertain and emphasized the need for stable, coordinated international frameworks to protect shipping operations and crews.
The group warned that without firm security arrangements, normal maritime traffic in the region—an essential corridor for global energy and trade—cannot be sustainably restored.
The statement comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the waterway remained open to commercial shipping. However, conflicting reports from Iranian military sources suggested tighter control measures in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions and restrictions involving the United States.
According to reports, Iranian Revolutionary Guard-related statements indicated that the strategic passage had returned to a security posture under Iranian armed forces oversight, citing broader regional military dynamics.
The situation has raised concern among global shipping stakeholders, given the Strait of Hormuz’s critical role in transporting a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil and commercial goods.
The Association of German Shipowners (VDR), based in Hamburg, said that current conditions make reliable passage through the strait uncertain and emphasized the need for stable, coordinated international frameworks to protect shipping operations and crews.
The group warned that without firm security arrangements, normal maritime traffic in the region—an essential corridor for global energy and trade—cannot be sustainably restored.
The statement comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the waterway remained open to commercial shipping. However, conflicting reports from Iranian military sources suggested tighter control measures in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions and restrictions involving the United States.
According to reports, Iranian Revolutionary Guard-related statements indicated that the strategic passage had returned to a security posture under Iranian armed forces oversight, citing broader regional military dynamics.
The situation has raised concern among global shipping stakeholders, given the Strait of Hormuz’s critical role in transporting a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil and commercial goods.
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