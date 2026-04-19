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IDF enforces “Yellow Line” Zone in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel’s military said on Saturday that it has begun enforcing a self-declared “Yellow Line” in southern Lebanon and claimed it targeted individuals who approached the designated area, according to reports.
In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces operating south of the Litani River identified what it described as an armed group that crossed or approached the zone in a manner it considered an immediate threat.
The military said air and ground units carried out strikes against the individuals, adding that artillery fire was used in support of operations in the area. It also stated that such actions were not limited by the terms of the current ceasefire, according to reports.
The Israeli army later reiterated that armed suspects were detected near its forces and that troops opened fire to neutralize what it called a threat. As of the time of reporting, Lebanese authorities had not issued an official response.
The announcement marks the first public reference by Israel to a “Yellow Line” in Lebanon, described as a buffer-style zone similar to arrangements previously reported in other conflict areas.
The development comes amid ongoing ceasefire-related tensions following earlier military escalation in southern Lebanon. Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, have recently indicated readiness to take steps aimed at stabilizing the situation and addressing Israeli military presence.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has also stated that Israel intends to maintain control over areas it currently occupies in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said Washington is working to prevent further Israeli strikes as a fragile ceasefire framework is being implemented.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that thousands have been killed or injured in Israeli attacks since early March, underscoring the continued volatility in the region despite ceasefire announcements.
In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces operating south of the Litani River identified what it described as an armed group that crossed or approached the zone in a manner it considered an immediate threat.
The military said air and ground units carried out strikes against the individuals, adding that artillery fire was used in support of operations in the area. It also stated that such actions were not limited by the terms of the current ceasefire, according to reports.
The Israeli army later reiterated that armed suspects were detected near its forces and that troops opened fire to neutralize what it called a threat. As of the time of reporting, Lebanese authorities had not issued an official response.
The announcement marks the first public reference by Israel to a “Yellow Line” in Lebanon, described as a buffer-style zone similar to arrangements previously reported in other conflict areas.
The development comes amid ongoing ceasefire-related tensions following earlier military escalation in southern Lebanon. Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, have recently indicated readiness to take steps aimed at stabilizing the situation and addressing Israeli military presence.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has also stated that Israel intends to maintain control over areas it currently occupies in southern Lebanon, according to reports.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said Washington is working to prevent further Israeli strikes as a fragile ceasefire framework is being implemented.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that thousands have been killed or injured in Israeli attacks since early March, underscoring the continued volatility in the region despite ceasefire announcements.
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