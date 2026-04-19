Stalin Unveils 'Chennai Super 6' Manifesto With 20 Key Promises Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday released a special election manifesto for Chennai district, outlining a series of targeted urban initiatives under the banner 'Chennai Super 6'.

The document features 20 announcements across six core sectors, focusing on infrastructure, mobility, urban amenities, and future-ready economic growth.

Under the theme of improving public amenities, the manifesto promises to upgrade facilities in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartments through government funding routed via Residents' Welfare Women Associations.

To address water scarcity, the government has proposed setting up RO-purified drinking water systems in areas lacking metro water connections, while ensuring periodic supply in regions already covered under the metro water network.

The plan also includes the installation of high-intensity street lighting across all residential areas and the creation of a world-class cultural centre to promote art, music, and literature.

In a major push for urban mobility, the DMK has pledged to deploy 1,000 new mini buses to improve last-mile connectivity by linking streets with bus stops, metro stations, and railway hubs.

Additionally, an AI-based traffic management system will be introduced to ease congestion and reduce travel time by up to 25 per cent.

The manifesto lays out a clear timeline for completing key infrastructure projects.

More than ten major schemes, including the Chennai Peripheral Road project from Ennore to Poonjeri, are scheduled for completion by 2027. Metro rail expansion and stormwater drain works are expected to be completed by 2028, while underground sewerage projects will be wrapped up by 2027.

By 2029, the city aims to achieve world-class road infrastructure, featuring wider footpaths, shaded avenues, and accessible public toilets.

Addressing the issue of stray dogs, the government proposes a humane and scientific approach by strengthening the Animal Birth Control programme, including tripling the number of veterinarians and dog catchers, and expanding shelters in collaboration with NGOs.

Looking toward the future economy, the manifesto proposes a Global Centre of Excellence focusing on AI, animation, visual effects, gaming, and immersive technologies, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the potential to generate 20,000 high-paying jobs.

A 'Global Talent Gateway' is also envisioned to provide advanced infrastructure, skill development, and research opportunities, positioning Chennai as a leading global hub for innovation and employment.