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Israeli Protesters in Haifa Rally Against Ongoing War with Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israelis gathered on Saturday to protest the continued war with Lebanon, calling for an end to the fighting, according to reports.
As stated by reports, demonstrators assembled in the northern city of Haifa at the Horev Junction, where they carried anti-government banners demanding an end to the conflict.
Similar protests were also held at the Karkur Junction in the Wadi Ara area southeast of Haifa, where additional groups of demonstrators joined the calls to stop the war.
The demonstrations come amid increasing domestic criticism over the government’s handling of the conflict and its wider consequences. However, a poll published by Israeli media last week indicated that 77% of respondents support continuing the military campaign against Lebanon, while 12% favor ending it and 11% expressed no opinion.
The protests took place alongside ongoing tensions following a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah, which has reportedly been violated multiple times.
On Saturday, the Israeli army said it had identified what it described as violations of ceasefire understandings in southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours. It added that it carried out strikes and destroyed infrastructure in response to the situation.
As stated by reports, demonstrators assembled in the northern city of Haifa at the Horev Junction, where they carried anti-government banners demanding an end to the conflict.
Similar protests were also held at the Karkur Junction in the Wadi Ara area southeast of Haifa, where additional groups of demonstrators joined the calls to stop the war.
The demonstrations come amid increasing domestic criticism over the government’s handling of the conflict and its wider consequences. However, a poll published by Israeli media last week indicated that 77% of respondents support continuing the military campaign against Lebanon, while 12% favor ending it and 11% expressed no opinion.
The protests took place alongside ongoing tensions following a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah, which has reportedly been violated multiple times.
On Saturday, the Israeli army said it had identified what it described as violations of ceasefire understandings in southern Lebanon over the previous 24 hours. It added that it carried out strikes and destroyed infrastructure in response to the situation.
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