QIIB Announces Winners Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Visa Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the winners of its promotional campaign for Visa credit and debit cardholders, launched in collaboration with Visa from February 2 to 28, 2026. The campaign offered customers the opportunity to win travel packages to attend FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

A draw was conducted in the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and relevant QIIB officials, awarding nine customers exclusive travel packages.

These include flights and tickets to selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across the group stage, Round of 32, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, for Murad Zakria Yousef, Saeed Hazzaa Al-Marri, Hamad Salem Al-Marri, Ali Hassan Alsubaey, Hamad Rashid Al-Naemi, Sheikh Mohammad Fahad Al Thani, Hamad Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Mohamed Elsayed Ahmed, and Ibrahim Tariq Al-Mulla.

Marking the occasion, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei, Chief Business Development Officer at QIIB, said:“We congratulate all the winners of this exceptional campaign, which offers them the opportunity to attend one of the world's most prominent football events. We are also pleased with the strong engagement the campaign has generated, reflecting our customers' confidence in the services and offerings provided by QIIB”.

He further added:“We are committed to designing innovative campaigns that go beyond the conventional concept of banking offers, creating meaningful and distinctive experiences that deliver real value to our customers' everyday interactions. This campaign was developed to combine the advantages of digital payments with the excitement of following global sporting events”.

