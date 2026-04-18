Congress Steps Up Cadre Rebuild In MP, Plans Statewide Outreach Drive Soon​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 18 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday intensified its organisational revamp, directing district leaders to strengthen party cadres at the grassroots.​

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of district in-charges held at Indira Bhawan. The meeting was chaired by the state in-charge, Harish Chaudhary, and the state Congress president, Jitu Patwari.​

Senior leaders, including Sukhdev Panse, Sanjay Kamle, All India Congress Committee secretaries Usha Naidu and Sanjay Dutt, along with district in-charges from across the state, were present at the meeting.​

The leadership conducted a detailed review of the party's organisational status across Madhya Pradesh. It identified gaps at the booth and village levels and stressed the need for sustained grassroots engagement to rebuild the party structure.​

District in-charges were directed to accelerate organisational activities in their respective regions. They were asked to maintain regular contact with party workers and ensure that local public issues are raised more effectively to reconnect with voters.​

Leaders emphasised strengthening the party at the village level and expanding its presence in rural and semi-urban areas. They highlighted that active worker participation and consistent field-level engagement would be crucial to the party's revival.​

The Congress has remained out of power in Madhya Pradesh for over 20 years, except for a brief 15-month government led by Kamal Nath between 2018 and 2020. Party leaders acknowledged the need for long-term organisational rebuilding to regain political ground in the state.​

The meeting also decided to launch a comprehensive statewide outreach campaign in the near future. The campaign will focus on taking the party's policies, programmes, and messages directly to the people and strengthening its connection with different sections of society.​

Notably, the Bhopal meeting is part of a series of organisational reviews being conducted over the past few days. Similar meetings have been held in Bhopal and other parts of the state to assess ground realities and energise the cadre ahead of future political challenges.​

Party leaders indicated that more such meetings will be held in the coming weeks as part of a sustained effort to build a stronger and more active organisational structure across Madhya Pradesh.​