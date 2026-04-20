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UK Defense Adviser Warns of Lost Contact with Reservists
(MENAFN) According to reports, concerns have been raised in the United Kingdom over the military’s ability to locate and communicate with a large portion of its reservist forces, with a senior defence adviser warning that tens of thousands may be effectively unreachable.
George Robertson, a former NATO secretary general and adviser involved in the Strategic Defence Review, stated that the government currently lacks accurate contact and health information for a significant number of reservists who are considered part of the country’s high-readiness pool.
The issue has emerged alongside broader defence planning efforts aimed at increasing military preparedness in the coming years. Recent reforms have outlined a shift toward higher operational readiness by the mid-2030s, alongside proposals to increase defence spending and strengthen reserve forces. These measures also include changes to recall rules, expanding eligibility for mobilisation beyond traditional emergency scenarios and adjusting age limits for service recall.
However, Robertson reportedly warned during a public lecture that implementation faces serious practical challenges. He said that authorities do not currently have reliable data on many individuals in the reserve system, estimating that around 95,000 personnel may be difficult to locate or contact. He emphasized the need to identify those who are still available and fit for service.
The broader structure of the UK armed forces has also been highlighted as part of the concern. The regular British Army has been reduced to its smallest size in centuries, with fewer than 70,000 active personnel available for deployment, alongside a smaller active reserve force. In addition, a larger group of former service members forms part of the strategic reserve, though systematic contact is typically only maintained for a limited period after they leave active duty, leaving many individuals outside current tracking systems.
Overall, the situation has raised questions about the readiness and organisation of reserve forces at a time when defence planning is increasingly focused on rapid mobilisation and long-term strategic preparedness.
George Robertson, a former NATO secretary general and adviser involved in the Strategic Defence Review, stated that the government currently lacks accurate contact and health information for a significant number of reservists who are considered part of the country’s high-readiness pool.
The issue has emerged alongside broader defence planning efforts aimed at increasing military preparedness in the coming years. Recent reforms have outlined a shift toward higher operational readiness by the mid-2030s, alongside proposals to increase defence spending and strengthen reserve forces. These measures also include changes to recall rules, expanding eligibility for mobilisation beyond traditional emergency scenarios and adjusting age limits for service recall.
However, Robertson reportedly warned during a public lecture that implementation faces serious practical challenges. He said that authorities do not currently have reliable data on many individuals in the reserve system, estimating that around 95,000 personnel may be difficult to locate or contact. He emphasized the need to identify those who are still available and fit for service.
The broader structure of the UK armed forces has also been highlighted as part of the concern. The regular British Army has been reduced to its smallest size in centuries, with fewer than 70,000 active personnel available for deployment, alongside a smaller active reserve force. In addition, a larger group of former service members forms part of the strategic reserve, though systematic contact is typically only maintained for a limited period after they leave active duty, leaving many individuals outside current tracking systems.
Overall, the situation has raised questions about the readiness and organisation of reserve forces at a time when defence planning is increasingly focused on rapid mobilisation and long-term strategic preparedness.
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