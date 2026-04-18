Unknown Assailants Storm Yavoriv Recruitment Center, Attack Security Personnel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the recruitment center announced this on Facebook.

At around 22:20 on April 17, three individuals forced their way into the building of the Yavoriv district territorial recruitment and social support center and attempted to assault servicemen from the guard platoon.

Thanks to the decisive actions of the personnel, the attackers were stopped. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and detained two of the suspects, while a third individual is currently being sought.

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The recruitment center stressed that the incident will be legally assessed by a court, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, a total of 619 offenses against service members of recruitment centers have been recorded in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine