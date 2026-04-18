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India Hails Ceasefire Between Israel, Lebanon
(MENAFN) New Delhi has formally expressed support for the recently enacted ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the country's foreign ministry voicing optimism over the fragile truce.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government stands firmly behind all diplomatic initiatives designed to restore stability across a region that has endured prolonged conflict.
"We welcome the ceasefire. We welcome every step that leads towards peace," Jaiswal said in response to a media query.
The remarks come as a 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon took hold — a development widely regarded as a critical component of a broader United States-led diplomatic initiative aimed at curtailing hostilities involving Iran.
Jaiswal offered no further specifics on India's potential role in the peace process, though his remarks signal New Delhi's alignment with international calls for de-escalation.
The ceasefire marks a significant, if tentative, moment in one of the region's most volatile flashpoints, with global powers watching closely to see whether the pause in fighting can hold and evolve into a more durable resolution.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government stands firmly behind all diplomatic initiatives designed to restore stability across a region that has endured prolonged conflict.
"We welcome the ceasefire. We welcome every step that leads towards peace," Jaiswal said in response to a media query.
The remarks come as a 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon took hold — a development widely regarded as a critical component of a broader United States-led diplomatic initiative aimed at curtailing hostilities involving Iran.
Jaiswal offered no further specifics on India's potential role in the peace process, though his remarks signal New Delhi's alignment with international calls for de-escalation.
The ceasefire marks a significant, if tentative, moment in one of the region's most volatile flashpoints, with global powers watching closely to see whether the pause in fighting can hold and evolve into a more durable resolution.
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